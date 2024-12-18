Lara Trump lauds ‘God wanted Donald Trump to save America and…’

Lara Trump, wife of Eric Trump, has expressed her belief that her father-in-law, Donald Trump, was chosen by God to lead the United States. Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign town hall Oct. 4, 2024, in Fayetteville, N.C., as Republican National Committee co-chair Lara Trump listens. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)(AP)

While sitting for an interview with PragerU, Lara told CEO Marissa Streit, “I don't think there's any doubt that God had a hand in this, and if you ask my father-in-law, he will tell you he's here right now because God wanted him to be here, and he believes that his charge is to do what's right to save America and by doing that really, save the world.”

“I think it's because of one man—because of Donald Trump; he never gave up, he never stopped fighting for this country,” she added.

“I'll give it to God and Donald Trump. They did it. You know, so many people would accuse Donald Trump of being a narcissist and that the reason he was running and now is going to become president is because it's all about him wanting, you know, his glory.”

“It's easy to throw that at Donald Trump; he's a narcissist. A narcissist would not have put himself through hell and back,” Lara asserted.

Lara touts Donald Trump is ‘not afraid’ of any kind of dangers

When asked about the potential dangers Trump might face, including assassination attempts, Lara responded, “He's not afraid; no, he's a remarkable human being.”

Notably, on election night, Donald Trump stood before his supporters and touted, “Many people have told me that God spared my life for a reason, and that reason was to save our country and to restore America to greatness.”

Lara concluded the interview stating, “You have to believe that God has him here for a purpose and that God's going to continue to look out for him.”

Interestingly, Trump dismissed rumours that he is pressuring Ron DeSantis to select his daughter-in-law, Lara Trump, for a Florida Senate seat.

During a lively press conference on Monday, Trump was questioned about whether he anticipated DeSantis would choose Lara to replace Sen. Marco Rubio if Rubio is confirmed as secretary of state. Trump responded, “No, I don’t. I probably don’t. But I don’t know. Ron’s doing a good job. That’s his choice — nothing to do with me.”