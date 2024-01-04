Las Vegas suspect jumps over bench, violently attacks judge for denying probation: Watch

A terrifying video shows a man jumping over the bench and attacking a female judge for denying him probation at his sentencing on Wednesday, January 3. The incident took place when Judge Mary Kay Holthus was sentencing Deobra Redden, 30, in Clark County District Court in Las Vegas. Redden was being sentenced after he was convicted of attempted battery with substantial bodily harm, according to KLAS. The incident took place when Judge Mary Kay Holthus was sentencing Deobra Redden, 30, in Clark County District Court in Las Vegas (@Breaking911 screenshot/X)

Redden’s attorney reportedly urged Holthus to sentence his client to probation. However, Holthus said, “I think it’s time he got a taste of something else because I just can’t with that history.”

Redden is then seen approaching the bench and leaping over it, attacking Holthus. Several court officials are seen trying to drag Redden away from the judge as he yelled profanities.

“What the hell’s wrong with you man?” someone can be heard yelling

“Where’s Mary Kay – is she okay?” a man asks after Redden is put in handcuffs.

Holthus suffered a minor injury to the head and a marshal was also wounded in the fracas.

Redden is now facing new charges of battery and battery on a protected person after the attack on the judge.

“Thank God the judge is okay,” Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson said in a statement. “Thank God for the heroic efforts of those who came to her aid, especially her marshal and her law clerk.”

Wolfson added, “Without them, the situation would have been much worse as this defendant exhibited extremely violent behavior and I’m confident there will be consequences.”

Court documents stated that in April last year, Redden threatened “to bust the kneecaps” of another man, “resulting in substantial bodily harm.” In May, the suspect was committed to a state behavioural facility, and in November he pleaded guilty to the charges. He went on to miss his court appearance, following which Holthus issued a warrant for his arrest in December.

Redden had appeared before Holthus in the past too, on charges of malicious destruction of property. In 2021, he stayed behind bars for a year on a domestic battery charge.