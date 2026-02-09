Laura Loomer sparks outrage with ‘promiscuous relationships’ & ‘hookers’ comment about Bad Bunny’s halftime show
Social media erupted with outrage after Laura Loomer sharply criticized Bad Bunny's Super Bowl performance.
Right-wing activist Laura Loomer triggered backlash on social media over her comments about Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl halftime performance, criticizing the song choice, stage visuals and what she described as the broader message of the show.
In a post on X dated February 9, Loomer focused on the opening song of Bad Bunny’s performance, writing: “The song Bad Bunny performed tonight to open the halftime show was called ‘my aunt asked me.’”
She added, “It’s a song about how his aunt asked him why he has so many girlfriends. He says he wants to bring all of his girlfriends to the VIP section of the club.”
Loomer went on to comment on the set design, claiming,“You’ll notice the set he performed on was decorated with EBT signs and women who looked like hookers.”
Linking the performance to social and political issues, she wrote, “Because that’s what we need more of in America right? More people who don’t speak English having promiscuous relationships with multiple women and having kids they can’t afford to raise?”
She further added, “How about we encourage people to be in committed relationships and have one partner?”
Continuing her criticism, Loomer said: “We wouldn’t need signs that said EBT accepted here and we wouldn’t need to integrate ESL programs in our schools if we stopped encouraging foreigners to have multiple baby Mommas and baby daddies.”
She concluded the post by writing: “Some people call it ‘entertainment’. I call it the great replacement.”
Laura Loomer's other comments
Earlier the same day, Loomer also posted about the halftime show’s opening visuals, stating, “The fact that the Super Bowl half time show began with a scene of what was supposed to be illegal alien farm workers is disgraceful.”
“What the hell is this illegal alien farm worker non English shi** on my TV. Someone call @ICEgov," she wrote in another post.
A community note below Loomer's post stated that Bad Bunny, whose real name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, is Puerto Rican and that Puerto Ricans are US citizens.
Loomer also reacted to a post that noted “Puerto Ricans are Americans,” saying, “It’s not about that. It’s about the refusal to speak English. English is our national language.”
Outrage as Netizens react
Loomer’s remarks drew strong backlash on X, with several users accusing her of politicizing an entertainment performance and targeting immigrants.
One user commented, “This feels like projecting politics onto a performance — art isn’t policy, and immigrants aren’t the problem.”
Another pushed back on Loomer’s characterization of the performer, saying, “You’re looking for reasons to hate. We are not falling for it. Puerto Ricans sacrifice and served in WW2 and Vietnam. They are a part of American history. And as American as anyone who lives in the mainland.”
Others added that her remarks were designed to provoke outrage rather than address real issues.
At the same time, some users also supported Loomer’s criticism of the halftime show. One supporter wrote, “Glad I boycotted it. Yuk,” while another described the performance as “ABSOLUTE TRASH,” adding, “I’d love to know WHO orchestrates this evil garbage?”
