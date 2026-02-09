Laura Loomer sparks outrage with ‘promiscuous relationships’ & ‘hookers’ comment about Bad Bunny’s halftime show

Right-wing activist Laura Loomer triggered backlash on social media over her comments about Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl halftime performance, criticizing the song choice, stage visuals and what she described as the broader message of the show. Loomer also commented on the set design, claiming: “You’ll notice the set he performed on was decorated with EBT signs and women who looked like hookers.” (@LauraLoomer/ X) In a post on X dated February 9, Loomer focused on the opening song of Bad Bunny’s performance, writing: “The song Bad Bunny performed tonight to open the halftime show was called ‘my aunt asked me.’” She added, “It’s a song about how his aunt asked him why he has so many girlfriends. He says he wants to bring all of his girlfriends to the VIP section of the club.”

Loomer went on to comment on the set design, claiming,“You’ll notice the set he performed on was decorated with EBT signs and women who looked like hookers.” Also Read: Donald Trump's first reaction to 'terrible' Bad Bunny Super Bowl performance: ‘Nobody understands a word’ Linking the performance to social and political issues, she wrote, “Because that’s what we need more of in America right? More people who don’t speak English having promiscuous relationships with multiple women and having kids they can’t afford to raise?” She further added, “How about we encourage people to be in committed relationships and have one partner?” Continuing her criticism, Loomer said: “We wouldn’t need signs that said EBT accepted here and we wouldn’t need to integrate ESL programs in our schools if we stopped encouraging foreigners to have multiple baby Mommas and baby daddies.” She concluded the post by writing: “Some people call it ‘entertainment’. I call it the great replacement.” Laura Loomer's other comments Earlier the same day, Loomer also posted about the halftime show’s opening visuals, stating, “The fact that the Super Bowl half time show began with a scene of what was supposed to be illegal alien farm workers is disgraceful.”

“What the hell is this illegal alien farm worker non English shi** on my TV. Someone call @ICEgov," she wrote in another post.