Liam Gleason cause of death: Siena lacrosse coach dies after ‘serious fall’; GoFundMe launched

Liam Gleason, the head coach of the Siena men's lacrosse team, has passed away after a fall at his home on Sunday. On Wednesday, the school said that Gleason had passed away. He was 41 years old. Liam Gleason, the head coach of Sienna Lacrosse, passed away at 41.(@SienaLacrosse on X)

Meanwhile, a GoFundMe was launched by his family to cover the expenses related to his treatment. The GoFundMe states that coach Gleason suffered a traumatic brain injury after a serious fall at his home.

"We are heartbroken to share the tragic news of the passing of men's lacrosse head coach Liam Gleason," Siena University said in a statement. "All are welcome to join us for a funeral service Saturday at 11 AM at the UHY Center."

As of this writing, the GoFundMe has raised $497,910 - more than half of its target of $750,000.

Liam Gleason's death: How did he fall? What Happened?

Details surrounding how Lian Gleason suffered the tragic fall is unclear. In the GoFundMe the family does not mention the fall, but states that he suffered a traumatic brain injury. The fall was reported by a local news outlet, which confirmed that it happened at his home in New York state on Sunday.

"Liams wife, Jaclyn, and their three beautiful children — Kennedy, Penn, and Tate — who now face a long road of emotional and financial challenges in the weeks, months, and years ahead," the GoFundMe states.

Liam Gleason, who originally made a name for himself as a star in lacrosse at the University at Albany—located only a few miles from Siena and considered one of its biggest rivals—went on to build a full coaching career connected to both programs. He started as an assistant at Siena, later moved back to Albany to serve in the same role.

He was coaching the Siena men's lacrosse team since 2018.