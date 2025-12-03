Liberty University bomb threat: Officials warn to avoid Large Traffic Circle near Williams Stadium

Liberty University issued a bomb threat alert Tuesday evening. The university is located in Lynchburg, Virginia. Bomb threat at Liberty University.(Pixabay/Representative)

"Bomb Threat reported at The Large Traffic Circle near Williams Stadium. Avoid the area. Follow the authorities' instructions," Liberty University Security and Public Safety said in the alert issued at 10:30 p.m.

About Liberty University

Liberty University is a private evangelical Christian university located in Lynchburg, Virginia, USA. It was founded in 1971 by Jerry Falwell Sr., a prominent Baptist pastor and co-founder of the Moral Majority. Today, it is one of the largest Christian universities in the world.

About Williams Stadium

Williams Stadium, on the east side of Liberty’s campus, is home to the Liberty Flames football team. Opened in 1989 with 12,000 seats, the stadium has been expanded several times. The latest “Liberty Rising” project raised capacity to 25,000.

Since moving to full FBS status in 2019 and joining Conference USA in 2023, Williams Stadium regularly draws 18,000–22,000 fans and hosts major games, including a Conference USA championship and a Fiesta Bowl appearance in 2023.