Andrew Wolfe update: National Guard shooting victim shows improvement; responded to nurse, ‘wiggled his toes’

Andrew Wolfe, a National Guard member hospitalized in critical condition after being shot in Washington, DC, is improving, West Virginia's governor said Monday, December 1, according to NBC News. Staff Sgt. Wolfe, 24, was critically wounded after Afghan national Rahmanullah Lakanwal opened fire. The shooting killed West Virginia National Guard Specialist Sarah Beckstrom, 20. A picture of National Guard member Andrew Wolfe is displayed at a press conference with FBI Director Kash Patel, U.S. Attorney for D.C. Jeanine Pirro and other authorities, after Wolfe and National Guard member Sarah Beckstrom were shot in Washington on November 26, in Washington, D.C., U.S., November 27, 2025. REUTERS/Nathan Howard(REUTERS)

Wolfe has now shown signs of improvement, Gov. Patrick Morrisey said at a news conference. The West Virginia Air National Guard even responded to a nurse's request that he display thumbs-up.

"We were told that he also wiggled his toes," Morrisey said. "So we take that as a positive sign."

Morrisey on Monday described Wolfe, who is from Martinsburg, as being in serious condition. However, he noted that his update must not be used as a definitive medical evaluation, saying, "I'm not the doctor.”

‘Every guardsman I've talked to is grieving’

Meanwhile, at the news conference Maj. Gen. Jim Seward, adjutant general for the West Virginia National Guard, said the Guard community has rallied together in grief. “We are a family of over 6,000," he said. "When we lose one, every guardsman I've talked to is grieving."

Seward said that Guard members on scene in D.C. “performed their duties as they have been trained.” "We remain confident in their ability,” he added.

Morrisey said he has spoken with President Donald Trump and Attorney General Pam Bondi, and is confident in an ongoing "complete and full investigation.” Stressing that the state will not speculate, he said, "We're going to talk about this based on facts. Justice must be done — and it will be done through our criminal justice system."

Lakanwal was shot by another Guard member and taken into custody, and remains hospitalized.