LifeFlight helicopter crash: What happened in Wilson County, Tennessee on Saturday? Details emerge

A LifeFlight helicopter crashed in Wilson County, Tennessee, on Saturday. Several law enforcement officials and emergency personnel were at the scene - in the 7100 block of Cairo Bend Road between Gallatin and Lebanon. At the moment, it is unclear if there were injuries or what caused the crash. A LifeFlight helicopter crashed in Tennessee on Saturday(Unsplash)

“The Wilson County Sheriff’s Office is currently on the scene of a LifeFlight helicopter crash in the 7100 block of Cairo Bend Road. Deputies are working in coordination with multiple responding agencies at this time. We are asking motorists to please avoid the area and seek an alternate route to allow emergency personnel to safely and effectively manage the scene. Additional information will be provided as it becomes available,” The Wilson County Sheriff's Department said on social media.

Rep Scott DesJarlais issued a statement after the crash. Please join Amy and I in praying for those involved in the LifeFlight helicopter crash in Wilson County. Seek alternate routes to avoid the area so that Emergency Services personnel can continue to work," he wrote on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

“This is very strange, another helicopter crash.. Do we have someone sabotaging our air service? Crews working to rescue nurses, pilot after LifeFlight helicopter crashes in Wilson County,” another local tweeted.

A spokesperson told Nashville NBC affiliate WSMV that the National Transportation Safety Board and Federal Aviation Administration is expected to lead the investigation.

What do LifeFlight helicopters do?

LifeFlight helicopters provide rapid emergency medical transport for critically ill or injured patients. Staffed with specialized flight nurses and paramedics, they deliver advanced care during transit to trauma centers or hospitals. These helicopters are often dispatched to accident scenes, rural areas, or during medical emergencies where time is crucial, ensuring patients receive lifesaving treatment faster than ground ambulances can reach.