Lina Bina cause of death: How did MissJohnDough die? Influencer Coco Bliss pays tribute

Lina Bina, an adult performer and content creator widely known online as MissJohnDough, has passed away. The news of her death was confirmed by fellow content creator and friend, Coco Bliss. Lina Bina has passed away.(Instagram/ Lina Bina)

Bliss shared a heartfelt tribute on her Instagram Story, posting a photo of Bina with the caption, “Rest in peace lovely.”

In a follow-up video showing the two of them partying at a club, she wrote, “You left us too soon.”

While Coco Bliss did not disclose the cause of death, World Star Hip Hop, citing Bina's sister, reported that she died due to complications from a blood clot in her heart and neck.

Tributes pour in

As news of her passing spread across social media, several users shared tributes.

“Damn, that's so sudden. u really never know what someone's going throuh,” one person wrote on X.

Another added, “Lina Bina—better known online as MissJohnDough—was more than an adult film star. She was a fearless creator, a social media powerhouse, and a beacon of authenticity. Born in Houston and later based in Dallas, Lina was just 24–26 when the world lost her on August 6, 2025.”

A third person wrote, “Damn that’s sad them blood clots starting to take out a lot of celebs.”

Another user commented, “Her struggle was real, but so was her beautiful spirit - rest easy now.”

Another person wrote, “Such devastating news… My deepest condolences to her loved ones. It’s heartbreaking to lose someone so young and full of life. Blood clots can be silent but deadly — please, everyone, take symptoms like sudden swelling, pain, or shortness of breath seriously. Rest peacefully, Lina.”