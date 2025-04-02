Missed periods and have dark blood clots? Here's what your body is trying to tell you

When a person is sexually active, one of the main causes behind missed periods can be pregnancy. While it is essential to rule out pregnancy, blood clots during periods or missed periods can also denote health complications. Also read | Can periods be problematic? Here's when should you worry about your menstrual cycle Hormonal imbalance can lead to missed periods.(Pexels)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Astha Dayal, director of obstetrics and gynecology, CK Birla Hospital Gurgaon said, “A missed period and dark blood clots could be symptoms of early pregnancy, with implantation bleeding or a complication like ectopic pregnancy or threatened miscarriage. We must do a urine pregnancy test or beta hcg blood test and a transvaginal ultrasound to ensure this.”

Common reasons missed periods, dark blood clots

Hormonal imbalance, conditions like Polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS), thyroid disorders, or hormonal contraceptives can disturb the cycle of ovulation and menstruation.

Stress and anxiety are common reasons for hormonal imbalances and missed periods.

Weight changes: Significant weight gain or loss can also disturb periods

Sometimes uterine fibroids, polyps, or adenomyosis (where tissue similar to the uterine lining grows into the uterine wall) can cause dark blood clots, and missed periods.

Perimenopause and menopause: As women approach perimenopause (the years leading up to menopause), hormonal fluctuations can cause irregular periods, missed cycles, and sometimes heavier bleeding, which can include dark blood clots.

If periods are accompanied by dark blood clots, seek medical intervention immediately.(Freepik)

What preventive tips can you follow?

The gynecologist added that if missed periods and dark blood clots are also accompanied by severe pain, cramping, fever, chills, or foul-smelling discharge, it is essential to seek medical intervention without delay.

"In most cases, lifestyle changes, stress management, improved diet, and regular exercise can help regulate the menstrual cycle, particularly in PCOD, or hormonal imbalance. Sometimes, hormonal treatments like birth control pills or thyroid medication depending on the cause. For pregnancy complications, fibroids or endometriosis, we may also need surgical interventions," Dr Astha Dayal said.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.