List of all US Presidents before Donald Trump

Donald Trump took oath today as the 47th US President at the US Capitol Rotunda, marking his second term as head of the state. Former President Bill Clinton, George W. Bush and President Barack Obama at Donald Trump's inauguration ceremony(AP)

The indoor ceremony took place in the presence of foreign dignitaries, former Presidents, world leaders, billionaires and more high-profile guests.

The four-year stint in the White House will also be the last for Donald Trump as the American presidency has been limited to a maximum of two terms since a 1951 amendment.

As the country braces for Trump's new administration, with expectations of tariffs, pardons and more than 200 executive orders, here's a look at US Presidents throughout history leading up to this moment.

George Washington

After the American colonies gained Independence in 1776 and the Constitution was adopted in 1787, founding father George Washington was unanimously chosen by the electoral college to be the 1st President of the United States in 1789. He completed two terms as President till 1797.

John Adams

The 2nd US President, another founding father of American democracy, John Adams was head of state for a single term from 1797-1801.

Thomas Jefferson

Jefferson, had been vice president under John Adams and became the third US President for two terms from 1801-1809. He was also known for being the primary author of the Declaration of Independence.

James Madison

Father of the Constitution, James Madison served as the 4th US President from 1809-1817. He played a key role in drafting the Constitution as well as the Bill of Rights.

James Monroe

Monroe served as President from 1817-1825, and was the last among the founding fathers to take on the role.

John Quincy Adams

Eldest son of former president John Adams, he served a single term from 1825-29 as the 6th President of the United States.

Andrew Jackson

Jackson, who had a storied history as a US Army general, remained President of the United States from 1829 to 1837.

Martin Van Buren

Van Buren served as Jackson's vice president till 1837 and was then elected as President until 1841. He was one of the founders of the Democratic party.

William Henry Harrison

Recording the shortest presidency in US history, from March 4 to April 4, 1841, Harrison was the first US President to die in office. His death caused a crisis since the Constitution had not accounted for presidential succession.

John Tyler

Taking over from Harrison, Tyler's presidency lasted till 1845, with him being best known for annexing Texas, creating tensions with neighbouring county Mexico.

James K. Polk

During his tenure till 1849, he saw through the American dream of “Manifest Destiny” overseeing the acquisition of California and the Southwest through the Treaty of Guadalupe Hidalgo.

Zachary Taylor

Taylor had another short presidency as he died in office after just 16 months after becoming President.

Millard Fillmore

Fillmore took over from Taylor and became the 13th president with his tenure lasting till 1853.

Franklin Pierce

Franklin Pierce was the 14th President and was best known for signing the Kansas-Nebraska Act allowing new states to decide on slavery laws. His term lasted till 1857.

James Buchanan

Serving as the President till 1861, Buchanan's term saw the onset of the Civil War.

Abraham Lincoln

One of the most famous presidents of the United States, Lincoln issued the Emancipation Proclamation, which began the process of freeing enslaved people. His tenure as President lasted till 1865 when he was assassinated.

Andrew Johnson

Johnson took over from Lincoln and was the President till 1869.

Ulysses S Grant

A commander in the Union Army during the Civil War, Grant was President till 1877, serving two terms in office.

Rutherford B. Hayes

Known for bringing about civil service reforms, Hayes was the 18th President and served till 1881.

James A. Garfield

Garfield had a short-lived presidency as he was assassinated six months into taking office.

Chester A. Arthur

After Garfield's assassination, Arthur took over, adding to Hayes civil service reforms. He was in office till 1885.

Grover Cleveland

Grover Cleveland was the 22nd and the 24th President of America, becoming the first President to serve two non-consecutive terms.

Benjamin Harrison

From 1889-1893, Harrison was the President of the United States.

William McKinley

McKinley, who had led the nation through the Spanish-American War, was assassinated in 1901.

Theodore Roosevelt

Another storied President, Roosevelt was best known for building the Panama Canal. He was in office from 1901-1909.

William Howard Taft

Taft was President till 1913 and later became the Chief Justice of the US Supreme Court.

Woodrow Wilson

Leading the country through the historic and devastating World War 1, Wilson was President till 1921. He also helped in the formation of the League of Nations.

Warren G. Harding

Harding died in office in 1923, after being involved in a corruption scandal during his short tenure.

Calvin Coolidge

President during the Roaring Twenties era, Coolidge served till 1929.

Herbert Hoover

Hoover was President as the Great Depression began in America post World War 1. He served till 1933.

Franklin D. Roosevelt

Serving from 1933-1945, leading the nation through the Great Depression and World War 2, Roosevelt was the only American President to serve more than two terms.

Harry S. Truman

Truman, who took over from FDR, saw the end of World War 2, however he was responsible for the decision to drop atomic bombs on Japan that led to massive destruction.

Dwight D. Eisenhower

Eisenhower served till 1961, taking over from Truman. His period in government saw the beginning of the Cold War.

John F. Kennedy

The most well-documented assassination of a US President took place when JFK died in 1963.

Lyndon B. Johnson

Johnson was best known for enacting the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and the Voting Rights Act of 1965. He served as President till 1969.

Richard Nixon

Nixon's name is forever tied to the Watergate scandal, making him the first President to resign out out of office.

Gerald Ford

Ford, who took over from Nixon, made the controversial decision to pardon his predecessor. He served as head of state till 1977.

Jimmy Carter

Jimmy Carter, who recently passed away, was the 39th President of the United States, serving from 1977-1981.

Ronald Reagan

Reagan, who was President till 1989, was credited with bringing an end to the Cold War with the Soviet Union.

George H. W. Bush

Bush was President till 1993, during which time the Gulf War occurred. He had previously served as vice president under Reagan.

Bill Clinton

42nd President Clinton ushered in the new millennium. He was impeached by the House, but acquitted by the Senate.

George W. Bush

Son of George H.W. Bush, he was the President of the country during the 9/11 attacks and launched the subsequent War on Terror.

Barack Obama

The first African-American President of the United States, Obama's tenure was tied to several progressive legislations, including the Affordable Care Act. He was President from 2009-2017.

Donald J. Trump

Armed with an “America First” policy, Republican Donald Trump became the 45th as well as 47th President of the United States.

Joe Biden

Biden, who served as the vice president in the Obama administration, was President from 2021-24. He was the oldest President when he was elected and led the country through the COVID-19 pandemic.