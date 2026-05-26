Longmont: What happened at LifeBridge church? Large police presence sparks shooting fears

A massive police presence was reported at the LifeBridge Christian Church on the Ute Highway in Longmont, Colorado, on Tuesday afternoon. It sparked fears of a potential shooting at a church. Representational. (Unsplash)

Despite social media posts claiming that it could be a shooting incident, citing dispatch audio, is widely being reported as a training drill by the police and not a real situation.

As of now, the Longmont Police Department has not confirmed details of the incident.

This story is being updated.