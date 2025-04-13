Menu Explore
Ponchatoula Strawberry Festival shooting leaves one injured, forces early shutdown

ByVaishnavi Vaidyanathan
Apr 13, 2025 09:22 AM IST

A shooting incident at the Ponchatoula Strawberry Festival in Louisiana has left one person injured. The festival was forced to shut down early on Saturday night because of the incident.

Shooting at Ponchatoula Strawberry Festival in Louisiana. (UnSplash)
"The festival is being shut down early at this time following confirmation of one individual shot on the festival grounds," Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office said in a statement.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with more information

