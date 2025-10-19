US updates travel advisory for exotic tourist destination; warns of violence and protests

The US State Department has updated its travel guidance for Madagascar, issuing a Level 3 advisory that urges Americans to reconsider travel to the island nation amid rising crime, unrest, and political instability. US has updated its travel advisory for Madagascar (Unsplash)

The advisory warns that protests and demonstrations have been breaking out across the country and can turn violent without warning. Officials caution that rioting, looting, vandalism, and property destruction have been reported during recent unrest.

“US citizens should stay in place and avoid areas with protests or demonstrations,” the advisory states, adding that unrest can escalate quickly, especially after dark.

Authorities also noted a surge in violent crime, including armed robbery and assault, particularly in remote regions and along major highways. The warning highlights growing clashes between Dahalo gangs, criminal groups known for cattle theft, and security forces, mainly in the southern and western parts of the country. In one deadly 2022 incident, at least 32 people were killed when Dahalo members set homes ablaze north of Antananarivo, according to Reuters.

The heightened warning follows a military coup in which President Andry Rajoelina was impeached by parliament and later fled the country, deepening the political crisis.

Despite the turmoil, Madagascar remains a popular destination for nature enthusiasts drawn to its rainforests, canyons, caves, and more than 110 species of lemurs.

The State Department’s travel system includes four levels of risk: Level 1 – Exercise Normal Precautions, Level 2 – Exercise Increased Caution, Level 3 – Reconsider Travel, and Level 4 – Do Not Travel.

If you decide to travel to Madagascar (per State Department):

Avoid demonstrations and crowds.

Have a plan to leave in an emergency that does not depend on U.S. government help. Review our information on Crisis and Evacuations.

Monitor local media for breaking events and be prepared to adjust your plans.

Avoid walking alone, especially after dark.

Do not travel on the roads between cities after dark.

Keep travel documents up to date and easily accessible.

Be aware of your surroundings. Thefts of items from vehicles is common and may involve ruses or distraction, particularly when stuck in traffic.

Stay alert in locations frequented by tourists.

Do not display signs of wealth, such as wearing expensive jewelry or watches.

Review the Country Security Report for Madagascar.

Whether you’re a first time or frequent traveler, use the International Travel Checklist.

Visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) website for the latest Travel Health Information for Madagascar.

Enroll in the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP) to get important updates and alerts from the U.S. embassy or consulate. Enrolling helps the US embassy or consulate contact you or your emergency contact in an emergency.