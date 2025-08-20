Madbury shooting: Who were Ryan and Emily Long? All on the New Hampshire family found dead

In a major update on the suspicious deaths of four family members in Madbury, New Hampshire, on Tuesday, the NH Attorney General's office named the victims and confirmed it as a potential murder suicide. The bodies of two adults and two children were found with gunshot wounds at a home in Madbury's Moharimet Drive on Monday evening. Representational image.(Getty Images via AFP)

On Tuesday, the New Hampshire Attorney General's Office identified the two adults as a couple Ryan Long, 48, and Emily Long, 34. Their two children, son Parker, 8; and daughter Ryan, 6, were the other two victims found dead inside the home. Their toddler was unharmed.

The news of the deaths at Moharimet Drive first surfaced when the New Hampshire AG's office announced on Monday, saying that the investigation would go on "for at least the next several hours." The New Hampshire state police had posted an update alerting locals about the police presence, which they said would last for "multiple hours."

What We Know Of The Long Family

Authorities have not revealed the details on the family, except for identifying the deceased. Local media WMUR spoke to neighbors who described the Long family as completely normal. One of their neighbors, Beverly Ketel, also a resident on Maharimet Drive, described the family as a "good house" and "integrated with everybody else."

Also read: Who was J.W. Bode? Enid hospital shooting victim identified as public safety officer who died ‘protecting his friends’

"They were making lemonade this week several times. And my dog sitter had bought lemonade, talked to the mom, patted the dog. Just quite shocking. Still shocking," she told WMUR.

Meanwhile, probe into the incident is on as the investigators look for the motive behind the potential murder suicide. their autopsies are slated to take place Wednesday at the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Concord.

"I think investigators still have probably more questions than they have answers," NH Assistant Attorney General Ben Agati said. “One of the biggest questions they have right now is motive. Why?”

“And I think that's probably one of the more difficult things that they are trying to grasp, to understand how this came to be and to be able to be more definitive and to understand what the sequence of events was like inside that house.”