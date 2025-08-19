Who was J.W. Bode? Enid hospital shooting victim identified as public safety officer who died ‘protecting his friends’

The victim of a deadly shooting at an Enid hospital has been identified by Integris Health officials as a 72-year-old security guard. Public Safety Officer J.W. Bode was killed when a suspect opened fire in the hospital on Owen K. Garriott Road near Van Buren Street around 11 pm on Sunday, August 17. Who was J.W. Bode? Enid hospital shooting victim remembered as a ‘legend’ (William Wade Burleson/Facebook)

According to Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation officials, the incident began as a domestic call near 12th Street and Walnut Avenue, koco.com reported. The vehicle of the suspect was later found at Integris Health Center.

The suspect began firing at police after they arrived, OSBI officials said. The person then entered the hospital and started shooting.

Police rushed into the hospital to find Bode dead at the scene. They eventually shot the suspect, who has not been named, dead.

Who was J.W. Bode?

Integris Health officials described Bode as a proud father of three, as well as a loving grandfather. A retired probation and parole officer, he had dedicated his life to service and safety.

"It is with great sadness that we share with you that one of the individuals killed in the overnight shooting incident in our Enid hospital was one of our own. Public Safety Officer J.W. Bode was killed as he bravely approached the suspect. He died protecting others," Integris Health officials said in a statement.

"Our deepest condolences go out to his family. We are profoundly grateful to local and state law enforcement agencies for their swift and courageous response in securing the hospital and protecting our patients, caregivers and community. We are especially thankful for the quick and selfless actions of Officer J.W. Bode, who valiantly put himself in harm’s way to save others. His service and sacrifice will never be forgotten. Counseling and chaplain services are available for our caregivers and physicians in need of support,” the statement added.

An Instagram user who knew Bode also remembered him in an emotional post. “We had a shooting at our local hospital late late last night,” the post reads. “The security guard did everything he could to stop this individual. He was unfortunately shot and killed.”

It adds, “This man is not only a hero, but I met this hero several times. He walked me up to my hysterectomy. He joked about how I was ready for my surgery because I brought my baby blanket. I told him the story how my grandfather forgot to get my other baby blanket from daycare and had to quick buy a new one. He laughed.”

“He remembered me when I came in every time for my bleeding and then when I tore my vaginal cuff,” the post further says. “This man wasn’t only a hero he was a saint. He made me feel safe, comforted, and like I was in good hands. He deserved better. Rest in heavenly paradise J.W. Bode. I just want the WORLD to know his name.”

A Facebook user, William Wade Burleson, remembered Bode in a heartwarming post. The post reads, “J.W. Bode was a good man. He took care of security at Emmanuel Enid before moving to Integris Bass. CLEET certified and a firearms instructor, J.W. had over 45 years of expertise in training others in the self-defense arts of Judo and Aikido. J.W. once told me his fondest memory was baptizing his granddaughter upon her profession of faith in Jesus Christ. J.W. died last night at Integris Bass Hospital, Enid, while attempting to save other lives. His memorial, like the bear-like man that he was, will be massive. Prayers for the Bode family.”

Another individual, Phil Boyer, remembered Bode as a “legend.” “You are a legend sir, you have been one to me through most of my life. Legend is the one word I have always used to describe you. A veteran, police officer, security guard, teacher and mentor. Thank you for your service. You taught me some of the best and most important lessons. I hope when I get there we still get to train and you get to throw me some more. I've still got your old Dyna, but I kept it how you had it. You are remembered with much love and greatest respect brother,” he wrote on Facebook.

A Facebook page titled Honor Arts paid homage to Bode, saying he was “a strong reciprocal supporter of ours as we were of his.” “He died protecting his friends/coworkers at the hospital he loved to work at. He was an avid martial artist, dancer, amateur comedian and amazing human. He loved his family dearly and always posted how much he loved each and every one of them daily. He will be truly missed,” reads the post.

It adds, “For those of you in the Sensei Karl Geis lineage, he lived and trained with Sensei Geis years ago in Aikido for many years. The students of Honor Martial Arts Center never got to meet or train with J.W., but it feels like we have known him personally for your through his posts, comments and blessings. J.W. was a huge advocate for self defense that he used daily as a retired police officer for a quarter of a century or more and hospital security guard. Loving and protecting people were his favorite hobbies. An amazing hero to all of us.”