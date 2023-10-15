Mafia Prince Dead: Thomas Gambino, son of crime family founder Carlo Gambino, dies aged 94

The oldest son of crime family founder Carlo Gambino, Thomas ‘Tommy’ Gambino, has died at the age of 94, of natural causes. The longtime Upper East Side resident died October 3. Back in 1992, the New York Times reported that the Mafia captain had “at least $75 million in cash, bonds and blue chip stock.” Thomas Gambino was once known as a “quintessential Mafia prince of New York City (FBI New York)

Thomas was the nephew of ‘Big Paul’ Castellano. Castellano had succeeded Carlo as the head of the family, but in 1985, he was rubbed out on the orders of eventual Gambino godfather John Gotti.

Castellano and his driver, Tommy Bilotti, were later shot dead outside a restaurant. Shortly after, Thomas arrived at Sparks Steakhouse.

Who was Thomas ‘Tommy’ Gambino?

Thomas was once known as a “quintessential Mafia prince of New York City.” Thomas was convicted of two counts of racketeering and racketeering conspiracy for controlling gambling and loan sharking operations in Connecticut in 1993, according to New York Post. From 1996 to 2000, Thomas was in federal prison. He was accused of secretly recording conversations with Mafia turncoat Salvatore ‘Sammy the Bull’ Gravano.

Thomas’ younger brother Joseph died in 2020 aged 83. The brothers owned a trucking monopoly Consolidated Carrier Corporation on West 35th Street. They had several companies in the Garment District. The two of them were charged with enterprise corruption and 52 counts of larceny, extortion, coercion and restraint of trade in 1992.

Eliot Spitzer, the then-assistant district attorney, led the investigation that ultimately led to the brothers’ downfall, “figuring out a way to break into the duo’s office to plant a bug — by using Con Ed trucks on a phony repair call, by picking locks, switching off alarms, and evading motion detectors — then listening to hundreds of hours of tapes,” according to New York Magazine. They eventually agreed to shell out $12 million in fines and restitution after taking a plea deal, and also agreed to sell their trucking business. “I send my condolences to his family,” Eliot said after Thomas’ death.

Thomas is survived by his wife, 92-year-old Frances, who is the daughter of Mafia boss Tommy Lucchese. He is also survived by his son, 63-year-old Thomas Jr.

