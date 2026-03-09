Mamdani bomb threat row: Mayor slams ‘white supremacist’ Jake Lang; social media says, ‘he didn't…’

Amid the bomb threat row at Gracie Mansion, the residence of the New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani on Friday, a row has erupted between the New York City Mayor and the far-right social media, led by Jake Lang. Zohran Mamdani (L) and far right activist Jake Lang (R). (File Photos)

Lang, who was leading the protest outside Gracie Mansion on Saturday when explosives and smoke-generating devices were thrown at the protesters. Two individuals, named Emir Balat and Ibrahim Kayumi, were arrested over the incident, New York City Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch said on Sunday.

As developments in the incident unfolded on Sunday, with the arrest of a third individual, Ian McGinnis, 21, of Philadelphia, far-right social media was involved in a whole different war of words.

Zohran Mamdani Faces Backlash Over Reaction It started with a post Zohran Mamdani made on his social media handles Sunday, shortly after a press conference by NYPD Commissioner Tisch. In the post, Mamdani took aim at the group of protested associated with Jake Lang, calling them “white supremist.” He also called the hurling of explosives at the protestor's "criminal" and "the antithesis of who we are."

Far-right social media accused Mamdani of purportedly shielding the individuals involved in throwing of explosives outside Gracie Mansion in NYC's Upper East Side.

Also read: NYPD boss Jessica Tisch gives update on Gracie Manion incident; ‘not a hoax’

Laura Loomer, a popular far-right influencer, hit out at Mamdani saying: "So Zohran Mamdani calls Jake Lang a White Supremacist but he won’t describe who threw the bomb at Jake: A Muslim jihadist Mamdami (sic) supporter."