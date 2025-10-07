Man sets fires, smashes glass door after breaking into Washington Capitol; in custody

A man was taken into custody by state troopers late Sunday night after breaking into the Washington state Capitol, smashing a glass door, setting fire to a rug and a flag, and toppling busts of George Washington and Martin Luther King Jr., officials said. In this undated photo provided by the Department of Enterprise Services, a Washington state government agency, county flags sit burned on marble steps inside the capitol (AP)

The man, who has a known history of mental health challenges, was booked into Thurston County Jail on suspicion of first-degree burglary, first-degree arson, and first-degree malicious mischief, The Associated Press quoted Washington State Patrol spokesperson Chris Loftis.

“The suspect's actions were very purposeful at the Capitol but appears to be an individual experiencing a mental health crisis of some sort,” Loftis said in an email to The Associated Press.

The incident took place at around 10:15 pm when the suspect parked his vehicle in a flower bed near the flag circle in front of the Legislative Building. He was spotted by a Department of Enterprise Services employee, who notified the state patrol.

Armed with two hammers, the man broke in through a ground-floor office window and moved upstairs, damaging various items along the way, Loftis said.

Lieutenant governor Denny Heck confirmed that flags near the Rotunda were knocked over, and one was set on fire.

"He broke a glass door to enter the state reception room, where he also set fire to several objects, including the original rug, which is a priceless treasure."

Diandra Asana, spokesperson for lieutenant governor Denny Heck, stated that the Washington State Patrol does not believe the incident was politically motivated.