A man wearing a ski mask and carrying an AK-47 pistol was arrested just blocks from Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, where the Republican National Convention is being held, on Monday, July 15, a federal law enforcement source told Fox News. The suspicious man was spotted by Homeland Security Investigators and Capitol Police, who were conducting surveillance near the RNC perimeter. Man wearing ski mask and armed with AK-47 pistol arrested near RNC venue (Photo by LEON NEAL / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)

The man was carrying a tactical bag, inside which police found the gun and a full magazine. However, the man’s intentions remain unclear. The man, 21, was arrested around 1 pm on the 1200 block of N. 11th Street, Milwaukee Police confirmed.

According to police, the man does not have a concealed weapon licence in Wisconsin, or in any other state for that matter. Police said that charges are pending review by the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office as of now.

Other security concerns near the RNC venue

In another disturbing incident that caused security concern, police shot a man dead on Tuesday, July 16, about 2 miles from Fiserv Forum. The man was reportedly brandishing a knife when he was killed. According to a witness, the person lived in a nearby homeless camp.

On the same day, Rep. Derrick Van Orden, R-Minn., alleged that a protester assaulted him. He claimed that while he was waiting in line to enter the venue, he was assaulted by a member of CODEPINK. He said it was an "incident of political violence."

The activist group denied claims that Orden was assaulted. CODEPINK said the woman "was intentionally bumped into by this bald, white member of Congress while he tried to shove past her."

All this comes just days after Donald Trump survived an assassination attempt. The suspect, Thomas Matthew Crooks, was killed by Secret Service snipers after he opened fire. However, before he was killed, he wounded Trump and two other people, and also killed a firefighter.