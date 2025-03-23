Menu Explore
Mandatory evacuation ordered in North, South Carolina over raging wildfires weeks after California blazes

ByHT News Desk | Edited by Ria Amol Wadikar
Mar 23, 2025 01:57 PM IST

While mandatory evacuations have been announced in a North Carolina county affected by the fires, the South Carolina governor has declared a state of emergency

A North Carolina county has prompted authorities to announce mandatory evacuation as three active fires ravage the state, while the South Carolina governor has declared a state of emergency due to a growing blaze, reported Associated Press.

There are three active fires currently blazing in North Carolina, while a state of emergency has been declared in South Carolina due to a fire in the Blue Ridge Mountains(LeanneSpurs/X)
There are three active fires currently blazing in North Carolina, while a state of emergency has been declared in South Carolina due to a fire in the Blue Ridge Mountains(LeanneSpurs/X)

According to the North Carolina Forest Service's online wildfire public viewer, three active fires are raging in Polk County in the state, due to which the state's public safety department has announced a mandatory evacuation starting at 8:20 pm on Saturday. The state authorities have also built shelters in Columbus, for those who have had to evacuate.

The wildfres in Carolina come weeks after blazes ravaged parts of California and leaving several dead and scores of houses reduced to rubble.

North Carolina calls for evacuation

The two largest fires span between 1,100- 1,240 acres, while the third fire was burning on the northern border of the state near Virginia. Two other fires which were previously active have been controlled.

The public safety department took to social media to warn residents that evacuation was of the utmost priority as roads could become blocked or suffer from low visibility due to the smoke and debris from the fires.

“Visibility in area will be reduced and roads/evacuation routes can become blocked; if you do not leave now, you could be trapped, injured, or killed,” they said.

North Carolina was hit hard by Hurricane Helene in September, 2024, with the state still struggling to recover from the damage dealt by the natural disaster. Flooding from the hurricane also washed away several roads, bridges and culverts, which have been partially closed up till March.

South Carolina declares emergency

In South Carolina, governor Henry McMaster declared a state of emergency on Saturday in an attempt to control the “Table Rock Fire” that had started a day ago in Pickens County, reported AP.

The fire which is blazing within the Blue Ridge Mountains has spread to about 110 acres, endangering the nearby state highway 11, which people have been advised to avoid.

In a statement issued by the South Carolina Forestry Commission on Friday, as quoted by AP, they said, “As this wildfire continues to spread, the State of Emergency allows us to mobilize resources quickly and ensure our firefighters have the support they need to protect lives and property."

Fire officials in the county have also called for voluntary evacuations, particularly for residents who are located near the Table Rock Mountain, where the blaze is primarily located.

On Saturday, the county sheriff's office stated on social media that fire fighters had temporarily ceased operations and would resume their efforts on Sunday with additional ground crews, machinery, helicopters and air tankers.

Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.
