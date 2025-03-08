Who is Alexandra Bialousow? South Carolina woman allegedly started 2,000-acre wildfire

Authorities in South Carolina have arrested a woman accused of starting the Covington Drive wildfire that burned more than 2,000 acres in the Myrtle Beach area. Alexandra Bialousow, 40, was arrested for allegedly starting the Covington Drive wildfire in South Carolina, burning over 2,000 acres.(AFP/Alexandra Bialousow/J. Reuben Long Detention Center)

Bialousow started the fire on March 1 in a backyard fire pit. The flames quickly spread out of control, reaching nearby woods, per the official report. No injuries or home losses have been reported thus far.

Who is Alexandra Bialousow?

The South Carolina Forestry Commission identified the suspect as 40-year-old Alexandra Bialousow, who allegedly ignited the fire in the Covington Lake neighbourhood.

An arrest warrant stated that when she ignited the fire, she did not have “an appropriate water source readily available,” nor did she “have any garden tools on hand to control the fire.”

Several of her neighbours reportedly witnessed her building a fire before it spread beyond her property.

Bialousow was taken into custody on Thursday, March 6, according to Horry County jail records. She faces charges of negligently allowing fire to spread to lands of another and violating state fire regulations. As of penning this article, she remained in jail without a set bail amount.

Notably, at least three fires happened in the state, and Gov. Henry McMaster declared a state of emergency on Sunday, March 2. The Forestry Commission of South Carolina’s fire map shows that the only other blaze in the area that has not been completely contained is the Covington Drive wildfire.

The 2,000-acre blaze was still burning actively as of Friday morning. According to WMBF, the fire was contained at least 50 percent. Fire officials noted that weather conditions were more favourable, with reduced wind speeds aiding containment efforts.

Rainfall across the Carolinas on Wednesday provided some relief, and additional rain was expected Sunday night into Monday.

National Guard had completed 526 water drops, delivering over 602,000 gallons of water to combat the fire. “This mission has required teamwork, endurance, and unwavering commitment,” the National Guard wrote on social media.