Manhattanhenge 2025: Date, time and best spots to capture the phenomenon

ByBhavika Rathore
May 25, 2025 08:39 PM IST

Manhattanhenge, a biannual event, showcases the sunset aligning with Manhattan's grid.

Twice a year, New Yorkers eagerly await a stunning natural event known as Manhattanhenge. Around late May and again in mid-July, the setting sun lines up perfectly with Manhattan’s east-west streets, creating a breathtaking glow that lights up the city’s iconic grid. It’s a unique and magical moment that draws photographers and city lovers alike to witness this rare urban sunset spectacle.

Manhattanhenge is a stunning natural event occurring twice a year when the sunset aligns with Manhattan's grid.(Representative Image: Unsplash )
Manhattanhenge is a stunning natural event occurring twice a year when the sunset aligns with Manhattan's grid.(Representative Image: Unsplash )

Why does Manhattanhenge occur?

According to Scientific American, Manhattanhenge owes its magic to the city’s unique layout, established by the Commissioners’ Plan of 1811. This design created a rectilinear grid that runs north of Houston Street to just below 155th Street, tilted 29 degrees east of true north to follow the island’s natural angle. Because of this tilt, the sunset aligns perfectly with the cross streets not on the solstice, but during specific dates in late May and early July.

When will Manhattanhenge appear in 2025?

Manhattanhenge occurs twice a year, offering two chances to witness the striking sunset alignment. In 2025, the first viewing happens on May 28 (half sun) at 8:13 p.m. EDT and May 29 (full sun) at 8:12 p.m. EDT. The second opportunity arrives on July 11 (full sun) at 8:20 p.m. EDT, followed by July 12 (half sun) at 8:22 p.m. EDT. These are the best evenings to catch the sun perfectly framed by Manhattan’s grid, as reported by Sky Earth.

What are the best spots to watch Manhattanhenge in 2025?

To catch the best view of Manhattanhenge, head to one of Manhattan’s wide east-west streets with a clear line of sight toward New Jersey across the Hudson River. Some of the best spots to catch the sun dramatically set in perfect alignment with the city’s grid include 14th, 23rd, 34th (includes the Empire State Building), 42nd, 57th, and 79th Streets.

Another top spot to view the phenomenon is the Tudor City Bridge and Hunter’s Point South Park, which offer especially striking views. However, Manhattanhenge turns the streets of New York City into a glowing urban canyon, attracting crowds eager to catch the rare sunset alignment. So, just be prepared to share the moment with plenty of fellow sky-watchers.

News / World News / US News / Manhattanhenge 2025: Date, time and best spots to capture the phenomenon
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Follow Us On