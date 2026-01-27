Marco Rubio hides from Trump to sleep on Air Force One: 'I look like a mummy'

United States secratary of state Marco Rubio recently made revelations about his work relationship with President Donald Trump, saying that he hides his sleep from the Republican leader while travelling together and cocoons like a “mummy” to catch some sleep. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio is seen at the door of Air Force One upon arrival at Zurich Airport on January 21, 2026. The World Economic Forum takes place in Davos from January 19 to January 23, 2026. (AFP)

In his latest interview with New York Magazine, Rubio offered a rare glimpse into the unusual lengths he goes to avoid being caught napping by Trump during overseas flights on Air Force One.

Despite his heavy workload, Rubio said he sometimes needs rest – but Trump never sleeps on the plane and could check on him at any moment.

“There’s an office with two couches,” Rubio told New York Magazine. “I cocoon myself in a blanket. I cover my head. I look like a mummy.”

He even mimed pulling a blanket over his body “like he was auditioning for a Snuggie commercial,” according to the report.

Appearance of weakness Rubio explained the strategy is about perception. He doesn’t want Trump to think his Secretary of State or National Security Advisor, USAID, and NARA head, is sleeping on the job.

“At some point on the flight, he’s going to emerge from the cabin and start prowling the hallways to see who is awake,” Rubio said. “I want him to think it’s a staffer who fell asleep. I don’t want him to see his secretary of State sleeping on a couch and think, Oh, this guy is weak.”

Accordimg to the New York Post, Observers have long noted Trump’s ability to stay awake. During his first term, he frequently tweeted in the early hours of the morning. That pattern still continues in his second term.

Last year, rumours about Donald Trump’s health had surfaced, which he later rejected.

The speculation gained momentum after the US president was out of public view for several days, fuelling unfounded claims that he was seriously ill or even dead. Trump, who is 79, made history in January when he was sworn in for his second term as the oldest US president to take office.