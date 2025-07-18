Marcus ‘Buff’ Bagwell: All about his family, net worth and health issues

Pro wrestling icon Buff Bagwell, 55, recently underwent an above-the-knee leg amputation after complications from a serious car crash in 2020. The news was confirmed by Steve Stasiak of Book Pro Wrestlers. He shared an update on Facebook with a heartfelt message highlighting Bagwell’s resilience and career. Marcus "Buff" Bagwell underwent an above-the-knee leg amputation.(Facebook/ Book Pro Wrestlers)

Bagwell, whose real name is Marcus Alexander Bagwell, was a central figure in World Championship Wrestling (WCW) through the 1990s. Known for his charismatic persona and signature move, the Buff Blockbuster, he became a five-time WCW World Tag Team Champion and won WCW’s Rookie of the Year title in 1991, as per WWE News.

Bagwell, who debuted in 1990 under the ring name ‘The Handsome Stranger’ before adopting the ‘Buff Bagwell’ persona, rose to prominence in WCW between 1991 and 2001 and often teamed with stars like Scotty Riggs and Shane Douglas. Even after WCW folded, the wrestler stayed connected through independent circuits, podcast appearances, and fan meets-and-greets.

About Buff Bagwell’s family

Bagwell, according to a Mabumbe report, was formerly married to Judy Bagwell, who occasionally appeared in WCW storylines and became a cult favorite among fans. Although the couple separated, they have remained an iconic duo in wrestling pop culture. Meanwhile, the Bagwells have not publicly disclosed details about their children.

The report added that Bagwell, however, openly spoke about his struggles with substance use, past legal issues, and ongoing recovery efforts.

Buff Bagwell's net worth

According to Mabumbe, as of 2024, Bagwell’s net worth is estimated to be $500,000. His income comes largely from his wrestling career, public speaking, independent appearances, and short stints in acting.

Buff Bagwell's health challenges and 2020 accident

In August 2020, Bagwell was grievously injured in a car crash in Georgia’s Cobb County. Police said that he had lost control of his vehicle, which then crashed through a fence and into a public restroom at a transit station.

The wrestler sustained multiple injuries, which prompted years of surgeries and recovery attempts. However, despite his efforts to avoid amputation, including numerous operations and treatments, Bagwell ultimately underwent the procedure in July 2025.

Stasiak, speaking to the press, said that Buff had given his all to the business, his body, energy, and charisma, and has given fans a lifetime of memories. “Now is a time for love, for respect, and for reflection on what strength truly means,” he added.

FAQs

Q: Who is Buff Bagwell's wife?

A: Buff Bagwell was formerly married to Judy Bagwell, who appeared in WCW storylines.

Q: Does Buff Bagwell have children?

A: He has kept information about his children private.

Q: What is Buff Bagwell's net worth?

A: As of 2024, his estimated net worth is $500,000.

Q: Why did Buff Bagwell get his leg amputated?

A: The amputation was due to complications from a 2020 car accident and subsequent infections.

Q: What is Buff Bagwell known for in wrestling?

A: He is best known for his time in WCW, where he became a five-time Tag Team Champion and was known for his finishing move, the Buff Blockbuster.