AEW All In Texas 2025: Schedule, where to watch, match card and more

All Elite Wrestling's biggest annual show, AEW All In, brings together professional wrestling fans under one roof at the Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, on Saturday, July 12. Over 20,000 people are converging to witness the All In pay-per-view extravaganza, CBS Sports reported. The match between 'Timeless' Toni Storm and TBS champ Mercedes Moné remains a major highlight(X/@AEW)

The major event not only marks an end to months of storylines, but will also witness several AEW superstars making all efforts to defend their titles, while new champions might also get crowned. One of the major highlights is the women's world championship match, which will feature two talented wrestlers, 'Timeless' Toni Storm and TBS champ Mercedes Moné, pitted against each other.

On the men's side, Hangman Adam Page is looking forward to putting an end to the reign of the Death Riders as well as their run-in finishes by taking the belt from Jon Moxley, USA Today reported.

As per Forbes, the All In event has been set up to be the culmination of Page’s redemption story, with him getting heavy support to dethrone Moxley and releasing the AEW World Championship from the much-hyped briefcase for the first time in nine months.

AEW All In Texas 2025: Match card

Hangman Adam Page vs Jon Moxley (AEW World Title)

Kenny Omega vs Kazuchika Okada (AEW Unified Title)

Mercedes Mone vs Toni Storm (AEW Women’s World Title)

The Hurt Syndicate vs The Patriarchy vs Jetspeed (AEW World Tag Team Title Triple Threat)

The Young Bucks vs Will Ospreay and Swerve Strickland

Adam Cole vs Kyle Fletcher (TNT Championship)

Men’s Casino Gauntlet Match for the future AEW World title match

Women’s Casino Gauntlet Match for the future AEW Women’s World title match

AEW All In Texas 2025: Schedule

The event is taking place at the Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas. It kicks off at 3 PM EST (12 pm PST) on Saturday, July 12, 2025. Fans will be able to catch all the live updates on YouTube, Amazon Prime, Triller (internationally), besides other streaming platforms.

According to Forbes, 22,257 tickets have already been distributed, while 2,489 were still available.

AEW All In Texas 2025: Predictions

Women’s Casino Gauntlet match: The match will begin with Megan Bayne and Kris Statlander, with the latter being predicted as the winner.

Men’s Casino Gauntlet match: The spotlight remains on Maxwell Jacob Friedman and Marc Briscoe, while Mistico is also expected to make an appearance. Prediction: Eddie Kingston wins the contest

Adam Cole vs Kyle Fletcher: Fletcher is expected to defeat Cole in the TNT Championship match.

The Young Bucks vs Swerve Strickland and Will Ospreay: The Young Bucks continue to have an upper hand in the bout.

The Hurt Syndicate vs The Patriarchy vs Jetspeed: The Hurt Syndicate could end up winning the AEW World Tag Team title.

Mercedes Mone vs Toni Storm: Arguably the biggest bout of the tournament, the odds are in Mercedes Mone's favour.

FAQs

1. What time does AEW All in 2025 start?

The live streaming starts at 3 PM EST on Saturday.

2. Where can I watch AEW all in 2025?

Fans can watch the event on YouTube, Prime Video, Triller (internationally) and other streaming platforms.

3. Where can I watch AEW All in Texas?

In Texas, people can watch the event on Prime Video.

4. What time is AEW All In the pre-show?

The Zero Hour pre-show started at 1 PM ET on Saturday.