Maria Corina Machado wins Nobel Peace Prize 2025: Five facts about Venezuelan opposition leader

On October 10, Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado, 57, was awarded the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize, a recognition that places her among global icons of democracy and peace. Here are five things to know about Maria Corina Machado, the Venezuelan opposition leader who won the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize.(AFP)

The announcement, made in Oslo on Friday, praised her for her “tireless work promoting democratic rights” and her courage in leading a peaceful movement against Venezuela’s authoritarian regime.

Machado became the first Venezuelan to receive the Peace Prize. Norwegian Nobel Committee’s chair, Jørgen Watne Frydnes, described her as “a unifying figure,” who built bridges by demanding free and fair elections.

Here are five things to know about this year’s Nobel Peace Prize winner:

1. Choosing ‘ballots over bullets’

Machado began her political journey more than two decades ago. She co-founded Súmate, a civic group advocating for free elections. Even as she faced serious threats and restrictions from the government, it did not stop her and her mission. She continued to push for transparent voting, stating that “it was a choice of ballots over bullets.”

2. United Venezuela's opposition parties

In 2024, she was Venezuela’s main opposition candidate in the presidential race before the regime barred her from running. But she did not withdraw from the elections. She backed Edmundo Gonzalez Urrutia and was key to uniting rival parties behind Gonzalez. It was a rare display of solidarity in Venezuela’s broken political landscape.

3. Peaceful resistance under pressure

As she was forced into hiding and facing threats to her life, Machado continued to stay in Venezuela. Her continued presence became a symbol of resilience. The Nobel Committee said her decision to remain was an act that has inspired hope for millions of Venezuelans.

4. Mobilizing a movement

Her ‘Comando Con Venezuela’ campaign trained hundreds of thousands of volunteers as election observers ahead of the 2024 election. Even with threats of arrest and harassment, the regime continued to guard polling stations and document results before officials could tamper with ballots. The move proved decisive in exposing electoral fraud.

5. Democracy as a tool for peace

The Nobel Committee said Machado’s leadership shows that “the tools of democracy are also the tools of peace.” This vision has turned Machado into a symbol of courage and faith. For Venezuelans, it is more than an award. Machado’s win places her among leaders who have defied oppression and inspired millions.

FAQs:

1. Who is Maria Corina Machado?

She’s Venezuela’s main opposition leader and founder of Súmate, known for advocating free and fair elections.

2. Why did Maria Corina Machado win the Nobel Peace Prize 2025?

She was honored for her “tireless work promoting democratic rights” and leading a peaceful movement for change.

3. What challenges has Machado faced in Venezuela?

She has been barred from elections, faced death threats, and was forced into hiding for opposing the regime.

4. What makes her Nobel win significant?

Machado is the first Venezuelan to receive the Peace Prize, symbolizing hope for democracy and civic resistance.