Maria Taylor husband, net worth and more: What to know about Super Bowl 60 pregame host

NBC has named Maria Taylor as part of its Super Bowl 60 broadcast team. As the network prepares for one of the biggest events in sports broadcasting, attention is also on her role as a pregame host. Taylor is a graduate of the University of Georgia, where she played collegiate volleyball before pursuing a career in broadcasting. (@mariataylor/ Instagram)

As Taylor's on-air profile grows, so has public interest in her personal life, career path, and finances. Here is a look at them.

Is Maria Taylor married? Yes. Taylor is married to Jonathan Lee Hemphill. According to USA Today, the two have known each other since high school and were married in 2021. Taylor has largely kept her marriage private and does not regularly post about her husband.

Hemphill is a businessman and art dealer who maintains a low public profile. He is not involved in sports media and rarely appears alongside Taylor in public-facing roles.

The couple welcomed their child, Roman Ryan Taylor Hemphill, in 2023, USA Today reported.

Education and early career Taylor is a graduate of the University of Georgia, where she played collegiate volleyball before pursuing a career in broadcasting. She began her professional media career with IMG College before joining ESPN in 2013, gradually becoming one of the network’s most visible studio hosts.

In 2019, she was named host of ESPN’s NBA Countdown, a role that raised her national profile.

ESPN exit and move to NBC Taylor left ESPN in 2021 following internal controversy at the network and despite being offered a contract extension. According to The Mirror, the proposed deal was reportedly worth between $2 million and $5 million per year.

She joined NBC Sports later that year, initially as a co-host on Football Night in America, before being promoted to a full-time role in 2022. At NBC, Taylor has taken on hosting duties across the NFL, NBA, WNBA, and Olympic coverage.

