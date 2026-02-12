Marina del Rey harbor fire: Shocking videos surface as 2 boats go up in flames
Two boats were on fire in Marina del Rey harbor in Los Angeles County, California.
Two boats went up in flames in Marina del Rey harbor, NBC Los Angeles reported. Fire crews responded to a boat fire late Wednesday night, February 11, in Marina del Rey. The fire spread to at least one other vessel, authorities said, per the outlet.
Multiple social media posts have claimed that several boats were on fire in Marina del Rey harbor in Los Angeles County, California. According to OC Scanner, LA County Fire is at the scene of the incident. Shocking videos of the fire have surfaced on X.
Rapid Report shared a scary video of the scene, showing one boat on fire and smoke erupting from another as people filmed videos and took photos. “WATCH: Several boats BURNT with others still ablaze in Marina del Rey, Los Angeles,” Rapid Report wrote.
“Several boats BURNT with others still ablaze in Marina del Rey, Los Angeles,” War Reporter wrote on X, sharing a photo from the scene.
What we know about the incident so far
Crews responded to the fire at the 4500 block of Via Marina around 10:06 pm, with access via Tahiti Way, according to NBC Los Angeles. A 50-foot power vessel docked between two other boats was involved in the blaze, according to officials. The flames then spread to at least one neighboring vessel.
Authorities confirmed that no people were on board amid the fire. The cause of the fire remains unknown, and is being investigated.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSumanti Sen
Sumanti Sen is a journalist at Hindustan Times, where she covers US news focusing on crime, politics and more. Her many years of experience include interviews with Hamas attack survivors, mental health experts, and victims/families of victims of crimes who want their voices to be heard. When not at work, you will either find her with her novels, or with her beloved pooches.Read More