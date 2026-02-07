San Bruno fire: Videos show heavy smoke on Rosewood Drive, California; alert issued

A fire broke out in a residential neighborhood of San Bruno, California, on Friday afternoon, prompting city officials to issue an alert around 4 p.m. urging residents to avoid the Rosewood Drive area. Photos and videos from the scene show massive plumes of smoke. According to KTVU, the blaze remains an “active incident,” and at least one structure has been completely destroyed.
Vaishnavi Vaidyanathan is part of the digital team at Hindustan Times. With over seven years of journalism experience, she specialises in US news, covering everything from politics and entertainment to crime and sports. When not working, she is either debating on Reddit or daydreaming about her next travel adventure.Read More
