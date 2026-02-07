300 workers evacuated after intense fire at 16-storey building

A major fire broke out in the basement of an under-construction hotel in Vibhuti Khand here on Friday. (Mustaq Ali/HT)

The blaze, which erupted in the hotel’s basement, quickly filled the 16-storey building with thick smoke, trapping nearly 300 workers inside. After an intense rescue effort lasting over five hours, all workers were evacuated safely, officials said.

While there were no reports of injuries till late in the evening, the incident prompted a large-scale emergency response from fire and police departments.

Fire officials said they suspected that sparks after a short circuit in a machine fell on highly inflammable materials such as paint, foam sheets, plywood and other finishing supplies stored nearby, which might be the source of the fire.

Fire officials said they received information of the blaze around 4:01 pm. Initially, two fire tenders from the Gomti Nagar fire station were rushed to the spot.

As the fire intensified, chief fire officer (CFO) Ankush Mittal ordered additional fire tenders, smoke extractors and breathing apparatus sets from other fire stations. Thick smoke filled the basement, making it difficult for firefighters to enter, the officials said.

Meanwhile, the officials estimated that construction materials worth several crores of rupees had been gutted.

“The exact cause of the incident will be confirmed after a detailed investigation,” the CFO added.

While the fire had been mostly put out, cooling operations were still underway at the site till late in the evening.