Mark Kelly video to service members faces MAGA wrath after National Guard troops shot in DC; 'blood on your hands'

Mark Kelly, the Democratic lawmaker, has come under fire from the MAGA base after two National Guard members were shot near the White House in Washington DC on November 26. Kelly and five other Democratic lawmakers with military or intelligence backgrounds posted a video about troops disobeying illegal orders. Sen. Mark Kelly is facing threats from the Trump administration about being recalled to active Navy duty in order to be prosecuted under military law.(AP)

President Donald Trump called this ‘dangerous’ and ‘seditious’ and the six Democrats have since been dubbed the ‘Seditious Six’ by Trump loyalists.

Now, many are training their guns on Kelly, saying that the blood of the two National Guardsmen shot is on the former Naval officer's hands.

Mark Kelly slammed by MAGA loyalists over DC shooting

Kelly was slammed even as he released a statement in the wake of the two National Guard members being shot. The senator from Arizona wrote “This is horrific. I'm thinking of the families of these two National Guard members who lost their lives while serving the day before Thanksgiving. Thank you to the first responders who've brought a suspect into custody.”

One person replied to this, saying “Admit it, bro! Aren’t you happy 2 ‘Gestapo’ members were gunned down thus advancing the deep state revolution and overthrow of the ‘fascist’ Trump?”

Another added, in a different post, “Your seditious behavior just got two serviceman shot. You have blood in your hands.” Yet another, sharing Kelly's post, wrote “Senator Mark Kelly now has irrefutable blood on his hands!”

While many went after Kelly, prominent MAGA members like Eric Daugherty and Alexis Wilkins, FBI Director Kash Patel's girlfriend, took the opportunity to slam the Democrats' overall rhetoric.

"Democrats told the country that President Trump is giving illegal orders to the military, and that it's incumbent upon the military to rebel, or they're betraying the country and Constitution. They say Trump is using the military as his "personal gestapo." Two troops were shot today, right outside the White House. This should send shivers down the spine of every American," Daugherty wrote, referring to the video made by Kelly and the others.

Sharing his post, Wilkins noted “While everyone on X is fighting, the left is still attacking people who wear the uniform and support this country simply for doing so.”

She continued, “There are more important things in this world and far bigger enemies who actually hate us and do, in fact, want to kill us. Pray.”

The video, made with Senator Elissa Slotkin, and Representatives Jason Crow, Chris Deluzio, Maggie Goodlander, and Chrissy Houlahan, told troops they could ‘refuse illegal orders’ but didn't specify which ones. However, Democrats have criticized the president's decisions to attack boats allegedly carrying drugs to the U.S. from Latin America and to deploy the National Guard to police American cities.

Now, Kelly is facing threats from the Trump administration about being recalled to active Navy duty in order to be prosecuted under military law.

The National Guard members, meanwhile, remain critical. The suspect has been taken into custody and has suffered injuries, but Associated Press reported they were not believed to be life-threatening.