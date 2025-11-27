National Guardsmen health update: First details out after shooting near White House; Trump promises 'steep price to pay'

The two National Guardsmen who were shot in Washington DC near the White House, on Wednesday, November 26. Their condition remains critical, as per President Donald Trump. National Guard soldiers huddle around law enforcement officers while receiving information after a shooting in downtown Washington, DC, on November 26, 2025. (AFP)

First details about shooting victims

Governor Patrick Morrisey on West Virginia had earlier shared that both victims were members of the West Virginia National Guard and that they had succumbed to their injuries. However, he clarified that there were ‘conflicting reports’ about the health of the two soldiers shot.

“Denise and I are devastated by the news that two members of the West Virginia National Guard were shot earlier today in Washington, DC. According to reports on the ground, one did not survive the attack and the other was taken to a nearby hospital. We are in direct contact with our Guard and other officials, and are working to obtain the most accurate information as quickly as possible. Our prayers are with these brave service members, their families, and the extraordinary men and women of our Guard who put themselves on the line every day. West Virginia stands united behind them. We will do everything in our power to support their families as they endure this unimaginable loss and will not rest until justice is served,” he had said.

In another post, Morrisey added, “It is with great sorrow that we can confirm both members of the West Virginia National Guard who were shot earlier today in Washington, DC have passed away from their injuries. These brave West Virginians lost their lives in the service of their country. We are in ongoing contact with federal officials as the investigation continues. Our entire state grieves with their families, their loved ones, and the Guard community. West Virginia will never forget their service or their sacrifice, and we will demand full accountability for this horrific act.”

However, he clarified the status of the guardsmen in an even more recent post, saying “We are now receiving conflicting reports about the condition of our two Guard members and will provide additional updates once we receive more complete information. Our prayers are with these brave service members, their families, and the entire Guard community.”

One of the National Guard members was shot in the head, Associated Press reported citing a source who wished to remain anonymous.

Trump, reacting to the shooting, said on Truth Social “The animal that shot the two National Guardsmen, with both being critically wounded, and now in two separate hospitals, is also severely wounded, but regardless, will pay a very steep price. God bless our Great National Guard, and all of our Military and Law Enforcement. These are truly Great People. I, as President of the United States, and everyone associated with the Office of the Presidency, am with you!”. Associated Press reported that the suspect's injuries are not believed to be life threatening.