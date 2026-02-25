Martin Short wife and children: All on family as actor's daughter Katherine Elizabeth Short dies at 42

Martin Short's daughter, Katherine Elizabeth Short, has passed away, TMZ reported. She was 42. Martin Short's daughter, Katherine Elizabeth Short, died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. (Getty Images via AFP)

Katherine died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound at her Hollywood Hills home Monday. LAPD and the fire department responded to the residence and found her deceased.

A representative told TMZ, "It is with profound grief that we confirm the passing of Katherine Hartley Short. The Short family is devastated by this loss, and asks for privacy at this time. Katherine was beloved by all and will be remembered for the light and joy she brought into the world."

Martin Short family Martin Short was married to Nancy Jane Dolman, a Canadian actress and singer. They met in 1972 during a Toronto production of Godspell and tied the knot on December 22, 1980. Nancy retired from show business in 1985 to focus on raising their family. They were together for 30 years until her death on August 21, 2010, from ovarian cancer.

The couple adopted three children: Katherine, Oliver and Henry.

Katherine Elizabeth Short Born in 1983, Katherine earned a bachelor’s degree in psychology and gender and sexuality studies from New York University in 2006. She later received a master’s degree in social work from the University of Southern California in 2010.

During graduate school, she interned at the pro bono law firm Public Counsel and trained at the West Los Angeles Veterans Administration. After completing her degree, she joined UCLA’s Resnick Neuropsychiatric Hospital, where she worked for more than four years before moving to the dual-diagnosis outpatient program Camden Center.

Katherine later worked in private practice as a licensed clinical social worker and also worked part-time with Amae Health. She was involved with the mental health nonprofit Bring Change to Mind.

Oliver Patrick Short Born in 1986, Oliver attended the University of Notre Dame, where he studied film and television production and graduated in 2008. During his time there, he was involved in athletics, including serving as the women’s ice hockey coach and captain of the men’s snowboard team.

He previously worked as an executive assistant at Warner Bros. Pictures, as Short confirmed in a 2012 interview with The Guardian. Oliver later held producing roles at FOX Sports, MLB Network and NBC Sports.

Henry Hayter Short Born in 1989, Henry also attended the University of Notre Dame, graduating in 2012 with a bachelor’s degree in finance. In college, he participated in the men’s water polo club team, the fishing club, and served as captain of the ski and snowboard club.

He began his career at the Royal Bank of Canada, working in managed solutions and later as an analyst. He currently works as a veterinary assistant at Malibu Coast Animal Hospital.