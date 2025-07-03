Mashpee explosion: Scary videos show fire in Cape Cod golf course in New Seabury - Watch

A series of explosions, believed to be caused by fireworks, rocked the New Seabury Country Club in Mashpee, Cape Cod, on Wednesday, prompting a massive response from first responders and raising concerns among residents. Videos captured the chaotic scene, showing blasts near the ground and people fleeing. The cause and extent of injuries remain under investigation. A massive explosion in Mashpee caused several injuries(X)

Details of the explosion

On Wednesday, explosions described as fireworks-like erupted at the New Seabury Country Club, a 300-acre private golf and beach resort in Mashpee. Footage shared on social media showed bright flashes and loud bangs near the ground. A neighbor reported their house shaking.

A large number of ambulances, fire trucks, and Mashpee police flooded the scene. The Mashpee Fire Department is investigating, but no official cause has been confirmed, and it’s unclear if the incident was connected to a planned fireworks show in the area that night. No injuries have been reported, though authorities are still gathering details.

The Club at New Seabury, recently acquired by Concert Golf Partners for $60 million in June 2025, features two championship golf courses and employs over 500 seasonal staff. The incident follows other recent fires in Mashpee, including a 2023 condo fire on Sand Dunes Court and a 2024 shed fire on Burning Bush Road.

Scary videos emerge

The videos, posted on social media, show multiple explosions at ground level, with visible sparks and smoke, followed by people scattering in panic. The footage captures the intensity of the blasts, described as “terrifying” by onlookers.

“Several victims reported after fireworks display explosion at New Seabury golf course in Mashpee, Massachusetts," one person reported on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

“Fireworks display blew up. 2 patients so far. 1 trauma. 1 burn victim. At New Seabury golf course. Large amount of fireworks going off,” another person tweeted.