Matthew Ammel: 5 things to know about Kyrsten Sinema's bodyguard amid wife Heather's affair allegations

Kyrsten Sinema, former US Senator from Arizona, is facing allegations of an affair with her bodyguard Matthew Ammel, according to a lawsuit filed by the bodyguard's wife, Heather, in federal court in North Carolina. Ex-wife claimed that the alleged affair was a key factor in the breakdown of her marriage, as reported by Newsweek. The lawsuit against Krysten Sinema reveals accusations of an affair with bodyguard Matthew Ammel, which his wife claims caused their marital issues. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File) (AP)

5 things to know about Matthew Ammel 1. According to the lawsuit, Matthew and Heather were married in October 2010 and had three children together during their marriage. The filing states that the couple separated in November 2024, nearly 14 years later.

2. The lawsuit states that Matthew previously served in the US Army and was deployed to Afghanistan and the Middle East on four separate occasions. It adds that he left the military in 2020, as reported by Newsweek.

3. Matthew launched a tree removal business in Tennessee with a friend after leaving the army, according to the lawsuit. He later formed a company called Matthew Ammel LLC in 2023, which was dissolved in December 2025, according to the corporate records reviewed by Newsweek. Though its purpose was not disclosed.

4. The lawsuit states that Ammel officially retired from the Army in 222. After his retirement, he worked as an instructor specializing in shooting, driving, and breaching techniques for Ridgeline Defense. He later served as a maritime operations instructor in Tunisia. He was subsequently hired by firearms manufacturer Staccato to train law enforcement officers in the use of pistols.

5. According to the lawsuit, Sinema's head of security hired Matthew in 2022. The filing also states that he subsequently accompanied the former senator on multiple work-related trips, including to Las Vegas and Saudi Arabia. Heather and Sinema met during that time, the lawsuit stated, as per Newsweek.