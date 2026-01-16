Who is Matthew Ammel? Ex-Senator Kyrsten Sinema accused of having affair with former bodyguard

Kyrsten Sinema, a former Arizona Senator, is accused of having an affair with a former bodyguard, Matthew Ammel, by Ammel's wife, Heather. The lawsuit, filed at a federal court in North Carolina, reportedly accuses Sinema of seducing Ammel in various ways to pursue a romantic relationship with her, Former U.S. Senator from Arizona Kyrsten Sinema. (Getty Images via AFP)

North Carolina-based news outlet, The Assembly, reported the news first, noting that Heather Ammel is seeking damages from Sinema for alienation of affection over the alleged affair with Matthew Ammel.

This story is being updated.