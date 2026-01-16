Who is Matthew Ammel? Ex-Senator Kyrsten Sinema accused of having affair with former bodyguard

Kyrsten Sinema, a former Arizona Senator, is accused of having an affair with a former bodyguard, Matthew Ammel, by Ammel's wife, Heather. The lawsuit, filed at a federal court in North Carolina, reportedly accuses Sinema of seducing Ammel in various ways to pursue a romantic relationship with her,
North Carolina-based news outlet, The Assembly, reported the news first, noting that Heather Ammel is seeking damages from Sinema for alienation of affection over the alleged affair with Matthew Ammel.