Matthew McConaughey urges fans to lend a helping hand amid Texas floods, ‘It’s gonna be a long road ahead…’

Matthew McConaughey has urged fans to “lend a helping hand” after the deadly floods destroyed his home state of Texas, resulting in multiple deaths. “At least 70 lives have been lost, many more are unaccounted for, and countless Texans are hurting – inside and out,” the ‘Dallas Buyers Club’ star wrote on X Sunday, July 6. Matthew McConaughey urges fans to lend a helping hand amid Texas floods (Photo by Chris Saucedo / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)

“If you’re able, please lend a helping hand where and how you can. It’s gonna be a long road ahead, but right now the shock, the pain, and the chaos need the steady hand of a neighbor,” 55-year-old McConaughey, who was born in Uvalde, added. “Texans are some of the most resilient and generous people on the planet.”

President Donald Trump signs disaster declaration

McConaughey’s comments come after the Guadalupe River overflowed its banks during heavy rains, leading to floods sweeping through central Texas. The danger seems far from over.TheTexas governor warned on Sunday, July 6, that additional rounds of heavy rains lasting into Tuesday could lead to morelife-threatening flooding. Places already saturated are more likely to get affected.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump signed a major disaster declaration for Kerr County on Sunday, activating the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to Texas. In a Truth Social post, Trump wrote, “I just signed a Major Disaster Declaration for Kerr County, Texas, to ensure that our Brave First Responders immediately have the resources they need. These families are enduring an unimaginable tragedy, with many lives lost, and many still missing. The Trump Administration continues to work closely with State and Local Leaders. Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem was on the ground yesterday with Governor Greg Abbott, who is working hard to help the people of his Great State. Our incredible U.S. Coast Guard, together with State First Responders, have saved more than 850 lives. GOD BLESS THE FAMILIES, AND GOD BLESS TEXAS!”