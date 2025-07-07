Texas to face more life-threatening floods? Warning issued amid disaster

The Texas governor warned on Sunday, July 6, that additional rounds of heavy rains lasting into Tuesday could lead to more life-threatening flooding. Places already saturated are more likely to get affected. KERRVILLE, TEXAS - JULY 06: In an aerial view, the sun sets over the Guadalupe River on July 06, 2025 in Kerrville, Texas. Heavy rainfall caused severe flooding along the Guadalupe River in central Texas, leaving more than 80 people reported dead. Brandon Bell/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by Brandon Bell / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)

This warning comes as crews are working to find more survivors, even though the outlook seems bleak. Authorities are facing growing questions about whether they had issued enough warnings in areas that have long been vulnerable to flooding. Questions are also being raised about whether enough preparations were made.

Donald Trump signs major disaster declaration

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump signed a major disaster declaration for Kerr County on Sunday, activating the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to Texas. Trump said he might visit on Friday. "I would have done it today, but we'd just be in their way," he told reporters before boarding Air Force One back to Washington after spending the weekend at his golf club in Bedminster. "It's a horrible thing that took place, absolutely horrible."

In a Truth Social post, Trump wrote, “I just signed a Major Disaster Declaration for Kerr County, Texas, to ensure that our Brave First Responders immediately have the resources they need. These families are enduring an unimaginable tragedy, with many lives lost, and many still missing. The Trump Administration continues to work closely with State and Local Leaders. Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem was on the ground yesterday with Governor Greg Abbott, who is working hard to help the people of his Great State. Our incredible U.S. Coast Guard, together with State First Responders, have saved more than 850 lives. GOD BLESS THE FAMILIES, AND GOD BLESS TEXAS!”

Abbott has promised that authorities will work around the clock, and declared Sunday a day of prayer for the state. "I urge every Texan to join me in prayer this Sunday — for the lives lost, for those still missing, for the recovery of our communities, and for the safety of those on the front lines," he said in a statement.