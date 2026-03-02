MEA shares emergency helpline details for Indians in Middle East amid US-Iran war

The Ministry of External Affairs has issued emergency helpline numbers and email contacts for Indian nationals residing in the conflict-hit countries of the Middle East. The emergency numbers are for Indians in Palestine, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Israel, Iran, Abu Dhabi, Kuwait, Bahrain, Oman, Jordan and Iraq. US-Iran War: MEA shares emergency helpline details for Indian citizens amid ongoing conflict in Middle East (AFP)

These emergency helpline numbers can be accessed for medical emergencies, security assistance, evacuation support, and crisis-related queries. The list of emergency helpline numbers for various countries is available below.

Us-Iran War: Emergency Contact Details for Indians Ramallah (Palestine) Phone: +970592916418

Email: repoffice@mea.gov.in / cons.ramallah@mea.gov.in

Doha (Qatar) Phone: 00974-55647502

Email: cons.doha@mea.gov.in

Riyadh (Saudi Arabia) Phone: 00-966-11-4884697

WhatsApp: 00-966-542126748

Toll Free: 800 247 1234

Email: cw.riyadh@mea.gov.in

Tel Aviv (Israel) Phone: +972-54-7520711 / +972-54-2428378

Email: cons1.telaviv@mea.gov.in

Tehran (Iran) Phone: +989128109115 / +989128109109 / +989128109102 / +989932179359

Abu Dhabi (United Arab Emirates) Toll Free: 800-46342

WhatsApp: +971543090571

Email: pbsk.dubai@mea.gov.in / ca.abudhabi@mea.gov.in

Kuwait Phone: +96565501946

Email: community.kuwait@mea.gov.in

Bahrain Phone: 00973-39418071

Muscat (Oman) Toll Free: 80071234

WhatsApp: +96898282270

Email: cw.muscat@mea.gov.in / cons.muscat@mea.gov.in

Jordan Phone: 00962-770 422 276

Baghdad (Iraq) Phone: +964 771 651 1185 / +964 770444 4899

Website: https://www.eoibaghdad.gov.in⁠

Email: cons.baghdad@mea.gov.in / cons1.baghdad@mea.gov.in / pol.baghdad@mea.gov.in

The war escalated between the US and allied Israeli forces and Iran after the US launched large-scale air and missile strikes across Iranian territory on February 28. Iran has responded with a series of missile and drone attacks against U.S. bases and allied positions across the Gulf region, including strikes reported near Gulf states and within Israel, raising fears of a broader regional conflagration.