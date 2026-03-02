MEA shares emergency helpline details for Indians in Middle East amid US-Iran war
The Indian government has shared a list of emergency helpline numbers for Indian citizens who are residing in Middle Eastern countries.
The Ministry of External Affairs has issued emergency helpline numbers and email contacts for Indian nationals residing in the conflict-hit countries of the Middle East. The emergency numbers are for Indians in Palestine, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Israel, Iran, Abu Dhabi, Kuwait, Bahrain, Oman, Jordan and Iraq.
These emergency helpline numbers can be accessed for medical emergencies, security assistance, evacuation support, and crisis-related queries. The list of emergency helpline numbers for various countries is available below.
Us-Iran War: Emergency Contact Details for Indians
Ramallah (Palestine)
Phone: +970592916418
Email: repoffice@mea.gov.in / cons.ramallah@mea.gov.in
Doha (Qatar)
Phone: 00974-55647502
Email: cons.doha@mea.gov.in
Riyadh (Saudi Arabia)
Phone: 00-966-11-4884697
WhatsApp: 00-966-542126748
Toll Free: 800 247 1234
Email: cw.riyadh@mea.gov.in
Tel Aviv (Israel)
Phone: +972-54-7520711 / +972-54-2428378
Email: cons1.telaviv@mea.gov.in
Tehran (Iran)
Phone: +989128109115 / +989128109109 / +989128109102 / +989932179359
Abu Dhabi (United Arab Emirates)
Toll Free: 800-46342
WhatsApp: +971543090571
Email: pbsk.dubai@mea.gov.in / ca.abudhabi@mea.gov.in
Kuwait
Phone: +96565501946
Email: community.kuwait@mea.gov.in
Bahrain
Phone: 00973-39418071
Muscat (Oman)
Toll Free: 80071234
WhatsApp: +96898282270
Email: cw.muscat@mea.gov.in / cons.muscat@mea.gov.in
Jordan
Phone: 00962-770 422 276
Baghdad (Iraq)
Phone: +964 771 651 1185 / +964 770444 4899
Website: https://www.eoibaghdad.gov.in
Email: cons.baghdad@mea.gov.in / cons1.baghdad@mea.gov.in / pol.baghdad@mea.gov.in
The war escalated between the US and allied Israeli forces and Iran after the US launched large-scale air and missile strikes across Iranian territory on February 28. Iran has responded with a series of missile and drone attacks against U.S. bases and allied positions across the Gulf region, including strikes reported near Gulf states and within Israel, raising fears of a broader regional conflagration.