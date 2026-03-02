Edit Profile
    MEA shares emergency helpline details for Indians in Middle East amid US-Iran war

    The Indian government has shared a list of emergency helpline numbers for Indian citizens who are residing in Middle Eastern countries. 

    Updated on: Mar 02, 2026 10:26 AM IST
    Reported by Neha Tripathi
    The Ministry of External Affairs has issued emergency helpline numbers and email contacts for Indian nationals residing in the conflict-hit countries of the Middle East. The emergency numbers are for Indians in Palestine, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Israel, Iran, Abu Dhabi, Kuwait, Bahrain, Oman, Jordan and Iraq.

    US-Iran War: MEA shares emergency helpline details for Indian citizens amid ongoing conflict in Middle East (AFP)
    US-Iran War: MEA shares emergency helpline details for Indian citizens amid ongoing conflict in Middle East (AFP)

    These emergency helpline numbers can be accessed for medical emergencies, security assistance, evacuation support, and crisis-related queries. The list of emergency helpline numbers for various countries is available below.

    Us-Iran War: Emergency Contact Details for Indians

    Ramallah (Palestine)

    Phone: +970592916418

    Email: repoffice@mea.gov.in / cons.ramallah@mea.gov.in

    Doha (Qatar)

    Phone: 00974-55647502

    Email: cons.doha@mea.gov.in

    Riyadh (Saudi Arabia)

    Phone: 00-966-11-4884697

    WhatsApp: 00-966-542126748

    Toll Free: 800 247 1234

    Email: cw.riyadh@mea.gov.in

    Tel Aviv (Israel)

    Phone: +972-54-7520711 / +972-54-2428378

    Email: cons1.telaviv@mea.gov.in

    Tehran (Iran)

    Phone: +989128109115 / +989128109109 / +989128109102 / +989932179359

    Abu Dhabi (United Arab Emirates)

    Toll Free: 800-46342

    WhatsApp: +971543090571

    Email: pbsk.dubai@mea.gov.in / ca.abudhabi@mea.gov.in

    Kuwait

    Phone: +96565501946

    Email: community.kuwait@mea.gov.in

    Bahrain

    Phone: 00973-39418071

    Muscat (Oman)

    Toll Free: 80071234

    WhatsApp: +96898282270

    Email: cw.muscat@mea.gov.in / cons.muscat@mea.gov.in

    Jordan

    Phone: 00962-770 422 276

    Baghdad (Iraq)

    Phone: +964 771 651 1185 / +964 770444 4899

    Website: https://www.eoibaghdad.gov.in⁠

    Email: cons.baghdad@mea.gov.in / cons1.baghdad@mea.gov.in / pol.baghdad@mea.gov.in

    The war escalated between the US and allied Israeli forces and Iran after the US launched large-scale air and missile strikes across Iranian territory on February 28. Iran has responded with a series of missile and drone attacks against U.S. bases and allied positions across the Gulf region, including strikes reported near Gulf states and within Israel, raising fears of a broader regional conflagration.

