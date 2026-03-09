Medicare costs rise in 2026: Here's what to do to avoid higher rates
Medicare premiums and deductibles saw increases in 2026, with Part B rising to $202.90. Late enrollment can incur lifetime penalties.
Medicare premiums and deductibles increased in 2026 from 2025. The standard Medicare Part B premium rose to $202.90 per month this year, up from $185 in 2025. Meanwhile, the annual deductible increased to $283, according to the U.S. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services.
Given the rising costs, waiting too long to enroll in Medicare can result in higher rates for the rest of your life, in addition to putting you at risk of a lapse in health insurance coverage. To help you avoid falling into that trap, let's go over how Medicare enrollment works.
Read more: How to enroll in Medicare online today: Step-by-step guide
When should you enroll into Medicare?
There is a seven-month timeframe for your first Medicare enrollment. It starts three months prior to your 65th birthday and concludes three months following.
You can enroll in Medicare Parts A and B during that initial enrollment period. Part A covers hospital care, while Part B covers outpatient care.
During this window, beneficiaries can:
- Enroll or switch from one Medicare Advantage plan to another
- Return to Original Medicare (Parts A and B)
- Add a Part D prescription drug plan if they leave Medicare Advantage
You will be automatically enrolled in Parts A and B if you are receiving Social Security benefits at the time of your first Medicare enrollment window. If not, you must actively register on your own.
Read more: Will you get Social Security payment on March 11? Check schedule and eligibility
What happens when you miss the deadline to enroll into Medicare?
You will have subsequent opportunities to enroll in Medicare if you do not do so during your initial enrollment window.
However, according to USA Today, if you miss that initial enrollment window, you may be subject to lifetime Medicare premium increases.
- For every 12 months that you were eligible for Medicare Part B coverage but chose not to join, there will be a 10% premium surcharge.
- If you do not have creditable medication coverage for 63 days or longer after the end of your initial enrollment period, you will then be subject to surcharges for Medicare Part D.
You should be aware that you can usually avoid these penalties if you sign up during the special enrollment period you receive because of these conditions, provided that you are still employed and covered by a qualifying group health plan at the time of your original Medicare enrollment window.
However, waiting on Medicare could prove to be an expensive error if you are not qualified for a special enrollment period.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShirin Gupta
Shirin Gupta is a content producer with the Hindustan Times. She covers everything between politics, entertainment and sports at the US desk. Shirin got interested in political journalism during her time as a web editor at her college newspaper NCC News in Syracuse when she first started seeing the effects of national politics in life of her fellow colleagues. Shirin has worked on a wide range of fast-moving and developing stories locally when she was at NCC editing accessible reports for the audience. Her current role requires her to track real-time updates, verify information and present balanced coverage across diverse beats. Covering US politics from an international newsroom perspective has further deepened her understanding of how domestic decisions can have far-reaching global consequences. With a keen interest in international affairs, Shirin continues to build her expertise in geopolitics, policy shifts, and cross-border developments. She aims to learn and evolve her reporting in matters of geopolitics and international issues. Outside the newsroom Shirin writes about books and music for her personal blog. She is an avid consumer of pop culture and reveres literature.Read More