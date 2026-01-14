Meet Khyati Joshi, the Indian-American powerhouse behind husband John Bartlett’s NJ Congressional campaign

She continues "He defeated Trump in the Supreme Court to protect immigrants, protected public health workers from RFK Jr. ’s cuts, and defeated the Republican party in court to protect our right to vote. Believe me when I tell you he’s someone North Jersey can count on. And I’d say that even if he weren’t my husband.”

In the video, Joshi says “Jersey has enough politicians who put self service over public service. Only looking out for themselves,” adding, “We know the stories. I’m tired of them, I know you are too. John’s different.”

Bartlett's campaign's second television ad is titled My Husband and features Joshi making the case for her spouse's congressional bid. Notably, Khyati is a prominent Indian American scholar and community leader, making her a known face to many.

John Bartlett is the democratic candidate in the race for New Jersey ’s 11th Congressional District and his wife, Indian American Khyati Joshi is backing him.

The constituency he is running for reportedly has a strong Indian American presence, and Joshi's role might give Bartlett the edge. In a statement accompanying the release of the ad, he said “Through thick and thin, Khyati is my most trusted advisor and the true north of my moral compass. When I talk about putting public service over self-service, I think of her, and I am grateful to have her by my side every day in this campaign.”

Who is Khyati Joshi? Joshi is a professor of education at Fairleigh Dickinson University. She got the Distinguished Faculty Award for Research and Scholarship from the university in 2014.

Joshi's academic work focuses on the intersection of race, religion, and identity in the US. She's authored books like White Christian Privilege: The Illusion of Religious Equality in America and has spoken at venues including the White House.

In New Jersey, Joshi co-chaired the South Asian American Caucus of the state Democratic Committee since 2013 and is on the board of Inspiring South Asian American Women (ISAAW). Thus, she has access to the very communities her husband reportedly wishes to tap to gain an edge in the elections.

Joshi and Bartlett met when they were studying at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem. They lived in Wayne, New Jersey for 18 years as an interfaith family. They have a son with whom they celebrate Hindu holidays together, and visit Church.