Meet the cast of Love Island USA season 7

Last year, Season 6 came out in June 2024, and it was a big hit on Peacock. Many people watched it, and loved the fun and lots of drama in the show. In this show messy group of singles will compete to find love and win a $100,000 cash prize. Season 7 is on the way of Love Island USA is set to release on June 3(Instagram)

Now, Season 7 is on the way. When does it start? On June 3, only on Peacock. Just like the UK version, new episodes will come out every night—except Wednesday.

The show will be back in Fiji again. That’s where the last two seasons were filmed .Episodes of Love Island USA typically run for 60 minutes.

Who’s the host?

Ariana Madix is back to host the show. Iain Sterling will also return as the funny voice you hear during the show. Ariana hosted last season too. Iain does both the UK and US versions.

Who will be on the show?

We know you're excited to meet the hot new singles heading into the villa, but fans will have to wait just a little longer. The cast announcement is coming soon!

Season 7 of Love Island USA starts at 6 PM Pacific Time and 9 PM Eastern Time. To make sure you catch the premiere, we've got all the details on how to watch Love Island USA Season 7, including the start time and release date, below.

Season 7 puts the spotlight on JaNa Craig and Kenny Rodriguez, who will be joined by a lively mix of new islanders: Aaron Evans, Miguel Harichi, Leah Kateb, Kaylor Martin, Connor Newsum, Serena Page, Olivia Walker, and Kendall Washington.

New episodes will drop daily on Peacock starting June 3, 2025, at 6 PM PT / 9 PM ET. There will be no new episodes on Wednesdays.

Peacock subscription

To watch, you’ll need a Peacock subscription. The basic plan with ads is $7.99/month or $79.99/year (plus tax). The Premium Plus plan with no ads starts at $13.99/month or $139.99/year (plus tax).