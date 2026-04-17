Meghan King-Kyle Cooke kiss row: Ex Amanda Batula shares relationship update after photo leak

TV stars Kyle Cooke and Meghan King might be dating. The two were spotted kissing following a Page Six party in New York City, the publication reported on Friday. The pair were photographed leaving the ‘Love Letter to ’90s New York: Revisited’ event together before stopping outside a Manhattan bar, where Cooke placed his hands on King’s shoulders and kissed her. Meghan King and Kyle Cooke were spotted kissing in NYC (Instagram)

Flirting and chatting through the evening King had reportedly been by Cooke’s side throughout the evening, with the two seen chatting, flirting and mingling with guests at the star-studded bash before heading out with friends to continue the night.

However, neither King nor Cooke have reacted to the report.

Amanda Batula shares relationship update The sighting comes just days after Cooke’s estranged wife, Amanda Batula, confirmed her relationship with West Wilson.

"We've seen the growing online speculation, so while this is still very new, we wanted to provide some clarity. It was never our intention to purposely hide anything," the statement read. "Given the complicated relationship dynamics involved and the scrutiny that comes with being on a reality show, we need a little space to process things privately before speaking on it."

They added, "We've shown up for each other as friends over the years, through all the highs and lows, and what's developed recently was the last thing either of us expected. Our connection grew out of a genuine, long-standing friendship, which made it especially important for us to approach this with care."

"As our feelings evolved, we wanted to take time to understand exactly what we were feeling. We also recognize that this has had an impact beyond just us and never wanted our actions to cause any hurt or be perceived as careless. We truly appreciate the understanding and respect as we navigate this."

Batula issues apology amid backlash Batula later addressed the backlash directly, acknowledging the impact of the situation.

"wanted to come back on and say that I'm truly sorry to everyone I've disappointed and hurt, especially those I know personally who I've reached out to individually."

"For the sake of my mental health," Batula wrote, "I'm going to try to start living life with some sense of normalcy. If you see me out or posting online, please know that this still weighs very heavily on me. I'm not ignoring what's happened or what's unfolded."

Ciara Miller hints at deeper fallout Ciara Miller, who previously dated Wilson, suggested the situation has strained friendships. "Minimal is all I’ll say," Miller said in the interview published on Friday, April 17. "Because that’s something I will talk about at the reunion."

She added, "a guy’s a guy."

"Whether or not West and I are working on a relationship, you just can’t put anything past a man," she said. "But I just never would think that it would come from someone like Amanda, who has been what has felt like in my circle and in my corner for so long. I think that’s the craziest part."

Miller also reflected on her past support for Cooke and Batula.

“I’ve fought with your own husband to advocate for you. I have championed you. I have tried to be there in different ways for you and help you and get you to see your value in yourself. And so to be disregarded in such a disrespectful way is…. Honestly, it’s.... I’m at a loss for words sometimes.”