Meghan Markle could seek revenge on Trump for ‘terrible’ shade that had Britain ‘laughing': Royal experts

Earlier this week, UK writer and broadcaster Esther Krakue on Sky News Australia said the “whole Britain was laughing” after US President Donald Trump declared Meghan Markle “terrible” while poking fun at Prince Harry. Contrary to how gratifying the British audience may have found the jibe at the Duchess of Sussex, the Suits alum is believed to have been “incredibly” hurt. Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, attend the opening ceremony of the 2025 Invictus Games in Vancouver, Canada, Saturday, Feb. 8, 2025. (AP)

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's thunder stolen despite Invictus Games buzz

Even though Meghan and Harry have played their parts in continuously smashing reported claims of their “professional split” or even the chatter surrounding the supposedly strained marriage, nothing has been enough to quell the bad PR around them.

The couple recently made headlines after being snapped together at the Invictus Games in Vancouver this week. On another positive note for the Sussexes, Trump also seemed to have scrubbed any plans of deporting Prince Harry over his immigration case. However, that has come at a cost.

In a New York Post exclusive, the POTUS said, "I'll leave him alone. He’s got enough problems with his wife. She’s terrible.” Calling the Duke of Sussex “whipped,” Trump went on to say, “I think poor Harry is being led around by the nose.”

Britain enjoying Trump tear down Meghan Markle

Trump’s snide remarks at Markle were ultimately a response to her prolonged expression of disapproval of the Republican leader, as she’s previously called him “divisive” and “misogynistic.” Regardless of how unprovoked Trump’s long-delayed dig at the former actress may have been, the British audience got its fair share of entertainment from it.

In addition to Krakue dissecting the reaction to it, royal author Ingrid Seward told The Sun, “I think that a huge number of people were probably smirking and agreeing with Donald Trump." She claimed that even though “we possibly all agree with him,” unloading such a comment publicly was “an incredibly hurtful thing to say.”

Meghan Markle to seek revenge on Donald Trump?

Wondering if “Meghan and Harry might have some come back for that, legally,” the royal expert suggested that the couple better steer clear of blowing up the situation with any incendiary response. “Hopefully, they don’t bother and take it on the chin or make it a joke,” she added.

Despite the anti-Meghan Markle crowd finding Trump’s words “funny,” the royal expert admitted that it was all a “bit sad,” too.

Prince Harry’s US visa application battle is back in focus. Last week, for the first time since Donald Trump resumed his presidency, the case made a court comeback.