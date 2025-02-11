Kate Middleton, Prince William ‘keen not to make life difficult’ for parents at George's school

Hands-on royal parents Kate Middleton and Prince William are pulling all the stops to keep it low-key at their kids Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis’ Lambrook School in Berkshire. It is believed that the Prince and Princess of Wales maintain a constant presence at school events to support their children. They’re aware of the effect they have on other parents at the place, especially given the impact of blown-out media focus on them. Kate Middleton and Prince William's kids George, Charlotte and Louis currently attend Lambrook School in Berkshire, but soon it will be time for the eldest Wales child to switch schools for a secondary education.(Instagram)

Kate Middleton and Prince William treading carefully at their kids' school

Royal expert Richard Palmer told the I Newspaper that William and Kate are “keen not to make life difficult” for the other parents at Lambrook. Although the future King and Queen have grown habitual to being papped, their royal status has thrust their young kids into the spotlight, whether they like it or not.

Given the young royals’ public attendance at Lambrook since 2022, some photographers have reportedly also turned up to snap the kids at work despite the security in place. “At Lambrook School in Berkshire, where all three children are pupils, discreet security is in place to protect them but that does not stop the occasional rogue photographer turning up or parents publishing pictures on the internet of George playing football,” the expert said.

Prince George to switch schools

The Wales children’s school is just a 20-minute drive from their home, the Adelaide Cottage in Windsor Home Park. However, their current school is only for children up to the age of 13. Therefore, the eldest, George, 11, will have to switch schools for his secondary education.

Oundle School in Northamptonshire and St. Edward's School in Oxford are some reported potential new school options for the eldest Wales kid. Prince George and Princess Charlotte previously went to Thomas’ Battersea, a day school with a £10,450 per term fee.

Ingrid Seward, editor-in-chief of Majesty Magazine, also explained the situation. “I think Kate and William are very conscious of how much it costs the taxpayer to guard them - guard not being the exact word - but to kind of give them the security which they absolutely have to have,” she said per The Mirror US. “To have three different schools in three different parts of the country, I think would be very difficult.”