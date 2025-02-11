Angelina Jolie's kids hate celeb lifestyle, but she's counting on famous Hollywood pals amid Brad Pitt feud

Angelina Jolie’s kids – Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, and twins Knox Leon and Vivienne Marcheline – have repeatedly expressed their desire to keep a distance from showbiz. Despite joining her behind the scenes for a couple of projects in the past, they haven’t shown any affinity to get in front of the camera and follow in their famous parents Jolie and Brad Pitt’s footsteps. Despite previously keeping other celebrities at arm's length, Angelina Jolie is now buddying up with Salma Hayek, Nicole Kidman, Demi Moore, Kate Winslet, and others.(AFP)

“I always wanted them to be around film because I wanted them to know as a part of — it's such a wonderful family, to be creative, to be an artist, to be… They're not interested,” the Maria actress said at a panel at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival on February 5.

“They really don't like any of the celebrity part of it, especially Shiloh hates it.” She added, “I think in a very healthy way they don't … It's not a normal thing. It's a silly thing really.” Though confirming that they’ve been on set with her, Jolie admitted, “Some of them dance, some of them paint, some of them love theatre, but none of them are dying to be on screen.”

Angelina Jolie patching it up celebrity pals amid Brad Pitt clash

The Oscar-winning diva once herself steered clear of opening up her inner circle to celebrities, unlike her ex, Brad Pitt, who’s long maintained bromance ties with popular actors George Clooney and Leonardo DiCaprio. However, the Daily Mail now reports that she’s freshening up her Hollywood image, opening her heart to new Tinseltown besties Demi Moore, and Nicole Kidman, in addition to embracing her heartfelt connection with Eternals co-star Slama Hayek.

“Angelina knows what she is doing, it's on purpose,” a source told the tabloid. “She is reaching out in the Hollywood community to make new friends. And she loves it! She likes making new female friends, and she has tremendous respect for her famous pals. It's a good thing.

Jolie and Hayek have also partnered up for the former’s next movie Without Blood. “Salma is very smart, I would not be surprised if she was the one who told Angelina to get out there more and network and make friends,” the insider shared. Describing her as a “mentor type,” the source said that she really cares.

Awards season not as grateful to Angelina Jolie, but good for building Hollywood friends circle

Despite being snubbed at the Oscars, Jolie “is not sitting at home pouting.” She is now getting out there, “hitting every event” and keeping it professional. Even though Angelina didn’t necessarily sweep the awards season with her portrayal of late opera singer Maria Callas, she caught up with Kate Winslet at the Golden Globe Awards.

Moreover, she got closer to Nicole Kidman at the Palm Springs Films Awards, embraced Demi Moore and chatted up with Zoe Saldana at the Critics Choice Awards. Plus, Ava DuVernay was by her side at the Maltin Modern Master Award during the 40th Santa Barbara International Film Festival.