Megyn Kelly blasts Lauren Sanchez's Inauguration Day outfit, ‘She has no class’

Megyn Kelly slammed Lauren Sanchez's controversial choice of outfit for Donald Trump's presidential inauguration. On Monday, Jeff Bezos' fiancee arrived at the Capitol Rotunda in a fuzzy white coat. However, she ditched her coat for the swearing-in ceremony, wearing a white blazer with a lacy corset underneath. Her attire has since been flagged as “inappropriate” by social media users. The Megyn Kelly Show host criticised the 55-year-old, saying, “She has no class.” Megyn Kelly brutally roasts Lauren Sanchez for her Inauguration Day outfit

Joining the critics online, Kelly took to X Tuesday to blast Sanchez over her outfit. “She has no class. No dignity. No respect,” she wrote in response to a photo of the former news anchor standing alongside Bezos on Inauguration Day. However, her criticism of Sanchez did not stop there as she delivered scathing remarks about her lingerie-inspired outfit on Monday's episode of her SiriusXM talk show.

While discussing the Inauguration Day fashion choices with an all-female panel, Kelly highlighted Sanchez's outfit, saying, “She dresses like a prostitute. She looked like a hooker at the inauguration.” “She wore a corset and she had her b***s on display. I can't with this woman. The girls were out.. she thought.. look at this,” the 54-year-old went on, referring to a photo of Sanchez.

Continuing her brutal rant against Sanchez, Kelly said, “I can see the middle of her b***s, I can see her under b*** like right there. This is absurd. She couldn't even keep them covered up for a day.” The former Fox News host also mentioned Mark Zuckerberg's viral moment when he was allegedly caught staring at Sanchez's chest. “All over at X was a picture of Mark Zuckerberg sitting next to her… I mean, who could blame him? That's why she did it,” she said.