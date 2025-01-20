Menu Explore
Megyn Kelly says all Jennifer Lopez can do is ‘ruin marriages’ at Trump’s DC victory rally, ‘Why does she have to…?’

BySumanti Sen
Jan 20, 2025 01:22 PM IST

Megyn Kelly blasted Jennifer Lopez during her speech at Donald Trump’s MAGA victory rally.

Megyn Kelly blasted Jennifer Lopez during her speech at Donald Trump’s Make America Great Again Victory Rally on Sunday, January 19. Thousands gathered at the celebratory rally at the Capitol One Arena in Washington D.C., ahead of Trump’s inauguration, with The Megyn Kelly Show host being one of the guest speakers.

Megyn Kelly says all Jennifer Lopez can do is ‘ruin marriages’ at Trump’s DC victory rally (REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein, REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni)
Megyn Kelly says all Jennifer Lopez can do is ‘ruin marriages’ at Trump’s DC victory rally (REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein, REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni)

‘All J.Lo knows how to do is ruin marriages’

“Speaking of J.Lo, how happy are you [that] her candidate lost? It’s so delightful,” Kelly said while throwing her first dig at Lopez. Just before the November 2024 presidential election, Lopez had spoken at a Kamala Harris campaign rally, where he expressed her support for the vice president.

“These Hollywood celebrities who get up there and try to tell us how to vote…really? I mean like those celebrities who know nothing about anything,” Kelly said, slamming Hollywood as a whole.

Getting back to attacking Lopez, Kelly said, “All J.Lo knows how to do is ruin marriages.” The former Fox host was possibly referring to Lopez’s four divorces, the most recent one being from Ben Affleck.

Kelly said Lopez was “an expert at that,” and asked, “Why does she have to try and ruin the country too?”

“So goodbye J.Lo. It didn’t work out for you,” she added.

Lopez filed for divorce from Affleck in August 2024. The pair eventually reached a settlement agreement in their divorce.

A source recently told People that Lopez’s “fairy tale” marriage to Affleck actually turned out to be a “nightmare,” and that she is now ready to “close the door” on that chapter. “The fairy tale she was promised turned out to be a nightmare in the end,” the insider told the outlet earlier in January 2025, adding that Lopez is currently in a “really good place” and “just wants to close the door on this crazy chapter.”

Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris, Donald Trump,and Joe Biden.
See More
