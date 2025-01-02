Ben Affleck reaches out to hypnotist quit smoking amid divorce from Jennifer Lopez: Report

Ben Affleck has been navigating a tumultuous divorce from actor-singer Jennifer Lopez, and the stress appears to be taking a toll on his health. A new report claims that he has been chain-smoking. Desperate to break free from the cycle of addiction, Ben is reportedly seeking the help of a hypnotherapist. Also read: Jennifer Garner’s family 'wants' her back with ex Ben Affleck especially after… In 2005, Ben Affleck had quit smoking with the help of a hypnotist. (AFP)

The Batman star had quit smoking in 2005 with the help of a hypnotist after best friend Matt Damon recommended it to him. He even spoke about it in a 2008 TV interview sharing that he felt "a huge difference" in his health after quitting the habit.

Ben wants to kick the butt

According to RadarOnline.com, by 2016, Ben started smoking again. Now, it has got worse, allegedly due to his short-lived marriage to Jennifer Lopez. He was even photographed chain-smoking in his car the day after JLo filed for divorce in August last year.

“Ben was so happy 20 years ago when he quit. He swore he'd never go back, but here he is just as addicted as ever and desperate to stop. He hates the way it smells and knows it's terrible for his health, not to mention a terrible example for his kids,” said a source.

The insider added, “He's really got only one vice left, the smokes, so no one wants to push him too hard to give that up since he's done so well staying sober. But it's obviously not a good habit. Any time he feels stressed, he reaches for a cigarette, and he's stressed a lot. But he's saying he's ready to try hypnosis again and has promised everyone he'll start January 1. He even booked his first session. He's telling everyone that he wants to kick off 2025 smoke-free."

About the divorce

After two years of marriage, Jennifer and Ben filed for divorce in August last year. It came after several months of rumours about them not staying together. In June, they had also put their shared Beverly Hills mansion on the market. Right now, they are trying to find ways to move on. Ben has also turned to his former wife Jennifer Garner for support.