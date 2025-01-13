Melania Trump makes bombshell admission about hubby Donald ahead of his inauguration: 'People didn't accept…'

Melania Trump, the incoming First Lady, made a major revelation about her equation with husband Donald Trump, who will be inaugurated on January 20. Melania Trump admitted that she offers some advice to Trump, but he doesn't always heed it.(Getty Images via AFP/Anna Moneymaker)

In an interview with Fox News host Ainsley Earhardt, Melania said that she is independent, adding that she “does not always agree with her husband.”

She admitted that she offers some advice to Trump, but he doesn't always heed it.

“I don't always agree [with] what my husband is saying or doing, and that's ok,” Trump's spouse said. “I give him my advice, and sometimes he listens, sometimes he doesn't.”

Melania Trump recalls her previous experience as First Lady

Reflecting on her first four year as the First Lady of the US, the mom of one said that she feels “people didn't accept me maybe, they didn't understand me the way maybe they do now.” Melania regretted that she “didn't have much support” at that time.

“Maybe some people see me as just a wife of the President, but I'm standing on my own two feet, independent, I have my own thoughts, I have my own 'yes' and ‘no’.”

The revelation comes as Amazon is set to release a documentary on Melania's life this year, promising an exclusive behind-the-scenes glimpse into her life.

Expressing delight over the project, an Amazon spokesperson said, “We are excited to share this truly unique story with our millions of customers around the world.”

The documentary comes after the publication of Melania Trump's first memoir, Melania. The documentary follows a digital photography series, which was introduced in November 2024 and documented Melania's life both at home and on the campaign trail following President-elect Trump's election victory.

Amazon shelling huge amount for Melania's documentary

According to Movieweb report, Amazon Prime Video is apparently spending a substantial $40 million on the documentary.

Amazon recently donated $1 million to Trump's inaugural fund and Bezos and the President-elect reportedly had dinner at Mar-a-Lago.

Amazon Prime Video has reportedly paid $1 million to acquire the rights to broadcast Trump's second inauguration.